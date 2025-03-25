Judge Blocks DOGE from Accessing Sensitive Social Security Data Over ‘Fishing Expedition’ Concerns

This move comes on the heels of alarming reports that they’ve violated the Privacy Act. The judge’s ruling comes in light of some truly shocking revelations. DOGE affiliates were thus given access to SSA systems containing sensitive information on hundreds of millions of Americans—including medical histories, bank account numbers, and tax return information—without thorough background checks and without the required training.

The Privacy Act mandates that an employee must have a “need for the record in the performance of their duties” to access an agency’s sensitive records. The SSA did not prove either the necessity or the reasonableness of granting DOGE affiliates such broad access. Judge Ellen Hollander emphasized this point in her ruling, stating that the SSA “offered no meaningful explanation as to why the DOGE Team was in ‘need’ of unprecedented, unfettered access to virtually SSA’s entire data systems.”

Worries escalated further because a handful of DOGE affiliates hadn’t passed their background checks. This lingering failure to properly investigate their backgrounds gave them early access. The judge described DOGE’s actions as an “intrusion into the personal affairs of millions of Americans,” indicating that the lack of proper vetting and training could have severe implications for data privacy.

Court Order and Data Destruction Requirement

Judge Hollander’s order halts any continued access effective immediately. Additionally, it requires that all DOGE-related affiliates destroy all personally identifiable information they’ve gathered and wipe any software secretly installed in SSA systems. The judge criticized the SSA’s oversight, noting that “they have not submitted declarations from the hired experts on the DOGE Team explaining why such unrestricted and unfettered access is necessary.”

When she issued her ruling, Judge Hollander stressed the importance of timing. She referred to a recent discovery of some 200 people associated with the public release of the John F. Kennedy assassination files. The issue made clear that there was a dire need for robust data privacy protections. It had to do with an inadvertent release of social security numbers.

The judge went on to blister the SSA’s excuses. As she emphasized, “The silence on this issue is deafening.” Furthermore, she criticized DOGE’s approach as a “fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion.”

The federal court’s intervention underscores the fact that we must do more to protect sensitive personal data. It makes sure that all access to sensitive information is warranted and appropriately safeguarded. The ruling undermines DOGE affiliates’ ability to come forward and seek to safeguard sensitive information. This commonsense measure protects the privacy rights of millions of Americans.

Author’s Opinion The court’s ruling is a necessary step in enforcing stricter privacy protections, especially regarding sensitive personal data. The lack of adequate vetting and oversight by the SSA left millions of Americans vulnerable, and this decision sends a clear message that data privacy must be taken seriously.

Featured image credit: Bruce Bortin via Flickr

