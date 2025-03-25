TikTok’s ‘Chubby Filter’ Sparks Controversy and Calls for Ban

TikTok has taken down a filter known as the “chubby filter” after facing widespread criticism for promoting body shaming. The filter, which used artificial intelligence (AI) to alter users’ appearances by making them look heavier, sparked outrage after the BBC reported on its impact.

The tool, which allowed people to share “before and after” photos showing an artificially added weight gain, quickly became a viral trend. While some users found humor in the altered images, others raised serious concerns about the harmful effects of such filters. Many criticized it as a form of body shaming, arguing that it could fuel toxic diet culture and potentially contribute to eating disorders.

User Reactions and Criticism

Sadie, a TikTok user with 66,000 followers, was one of the voices calling for the removal of the filter. She expressed relief after the filter was pulled, noting, “Social media should be a fun, lighthearted place, not somewhere where you get bullied for how you look.” She mentioned that several women reached out to her, saying they had deleted TikTok because the trend made them feel bad about their bodies.

Experts, including Dr. Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist, criticized the filter for perpetuating weight stigma. “It’s just the same old false stereotypes about people in larger bodies being lazy and flawed,” she said, warning that it contributes to eating disorders and body dissatisfaction.

The filter’s impact went beyond just promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Nina, a user from North Wales, voiced concern that it reinforced a narrative tying people’s worth to their appearance. “This is a toxic view that I thought we were moving away from,” she said.

Emma, a user from Ayr, also shared her discontent, noting that the filter could harm individuals who already face challenges related to body image. As a curvier woman, she felt disheartened seeing herself represented in a negative light through the filter’s “after” image.

Though filters are widely used on TikTok for fun, some, like the “chubby filter,” can have serious consequences for mental health. AI filters manipulate users’ appearances in ways that can trigger comparisons and dissatisfaction with one’s body, even among users who have a positive self-image.

Author’s Opinion While filters like the “chubby filter” might seem harmless or even fun to some, they can significantly damage mental health, especially for users struggling with body image issues. The rise of AI-powered filters only exacerbates the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, and platforms like TikTok should be more mindful of the consequences these tools have on their users’ well-being.

Featured image credit: FMT

