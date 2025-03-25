DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

TikTok’s ‘Chubby Filter’ Sparks Controversy and Calls for Ban

ByHilary Ong

Mar 25, 2025

TikTok’s ‘Chubby Filter’ Sparks Controversy and Calls for Ban

TikTok has taken down a filter known as the “chubby filter” after facing widespread criticism for promoting body shaming. The filter, which used artificial intelligence (AI) to alter users’ appearances by making them look heavier, sparked outrage after the BBC reported on its impact.

The tool, which allowed people to share “before and after” photos showing an artificially added weight gain, quickly became a viral trend. While some users found humor in the altered images, others raised serious concerns about the harmful effects of such filters. Many criticized it as a form of body shaming, arguing that it could fuel toxic diet culture and potentially contribute to eating disorders.

User Reactions and Criticism

Sadie, a TikTok user with 66,000 followers, was one of the voices calling for the removal of the filter. She expressed relief after the filter was pulled, noting, “Social media should be a fun, lighthearted place, not somewhere where you get bullied for how you look.” She mentioned that several women reached out to her, saying they had deleted TikTok because the trend made them feel bad about their bodies.

Experts, including Dr. Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist, criticized the filter for perpetuating weight stigma. “It’s just the same old false stereotypes about people in larger bodies being lazy and flawed,” she said, warning that it contributes to eating disorders and body dissatisfaction.

The filter’s impact went beyond just promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Nina, a user from North Wales, voiced concern that it reinforced a narrative tying people’s worth to their appearance. “This is a toxic view that I thought we were moving away from,” she said.

Emma, a user from Ayr, also shared her discontent, noting that the filter could harm individuals who already face challenges related to body image. As a curvier woman, she felt disheartened seeing herself represented in a negative light through the filter’s “after” image.

Though filters are widely used on TikTok for fun, some, like the “chubby filter,” can have serious consequences for mental health. AI filters manipulate users’ appearances in ways that can trigger comparisons and dissatisfaction with one’s body, even among users who have a positive self-image.

Author’s Opinion

While filters like the “chubby filter” might seem harmless or even fun to some, they can significantly damage mental health, especially for users struggling with body image issues. The rise of AI-powered filters only exacerbates the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, and platforms like TikTok should be more mindful of the consequences these tools have on their users’ well-being.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Judge Blocks DOGE from Accessing Sensitive Social Security Data Over ‘Fishing Expedition’ Concerns
Mar 25, 2025 Dayne Lee
Apple Appoints Vision Pro Exec to Lead Siri in Leadership Shakeup
Mar 25, 2025 Hilary Ong
SurgeGraph Launches Zero to Hero Challenge to See How Fast They Can Reach 100,000 Traffic
Mar 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801