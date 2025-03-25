Allen Law announces global growth plans for MOVE [REPEAT] in mission to extend the human health span.

Entrepreneur Allen Law will double the size of fitness and wellness company MOVE [REPEAT] during the next 12 months. The company is pursuing organic and M&A-led expansion to capitalise on the global growth trend and to fulfil its dual social purpose of extending the human health span.

Allen Law co-founded MOVE [REPEAT] in 2023 and it has already grown to more than 50 locations across five countries. The global health and wellness collective houses specialist boutique fitness, wellness and lifestyle brands including MOVE [REPEAT], Yoga Movement, and the Singapore franchise for STRONG Pilates.

In January 2025 MOVE [REPEAT] additionally invested in Australian global fitness brand REVL Training. REVL Training is well known for its community-centric approach to performance-based training, and since its launch has delivered 240% annual growth whilst expanding to 35 locations in Australia, Dubai, Singapore and South Korea.

REVL plans to increase revenue by six-fold in the next three years; including by onboarding fitness entrepreneurs as franchisees in the USA, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, North Africa and UK; and has recently announced the appointment of Allen Law as Chairman to support this growth.

Enterprise with a dual social purpose

Before turning his focus to extending the human health span through the fitness and wellness industry, MOVE [REPEAT]’s Co-Founder Allen Law was best known for his track record of founding Park Hotel Group and growing it into one of Asia’s most successful luxury hotel groups, with hotels in Singapore, China, Japan, the Maldives and Hong Kong.

As a business leader Allen Law is today occupied by the detrimental impact on the human health span arising from the rapid economic growth of the past decades. The human health span is the period of life during which a person will enjoy good health. A recent study funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation predicted that more than 50% of adults and a third of children will be overweight or obese by 2050, and declares this trend an “unparalleled threat” to humankind.

All of the high-growth brands and companies within MOVE [REPEAT] therefore engender the unifying social goal of increasing the human health span by making high quality fitness, holistic health and wellness more accessible to more people all over the world.

Discussing the ambitious future growth plans for MOVE [REPEAT], Allen Law said:

“Through MOVE [REPEAT] and also other ventures we plan to work with those who are highly attuned to our philosophy and social purpose to extend the benefits of fitness and holistic health to as many people as possible”.