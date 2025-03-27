Binance CEO Applauds Trump’s Influence on Crypto Industry Growth

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has undergone a complete metamorphosis. This shift has been largely propelled by its new chief executive, Richard Teng. Binance last year was a political pariah. Now — only 16 months later — it has grown into a formidable potential kingmaker in Washington, D.C. The company’s impressive rehabilitation campaign has seen it secure licenses in 21 jurisdictions globally, significantly extending its influence beyond any single nation’s reach. With more than 1,300 professionals dedicated to compliance—making up roughly a quarter of its workforce—Binance is emphasizing regulatory adherence and governance like never before.

Earlier this month, Binance made big news. The latter helped them lock in their first institutional investment, a $2 billion dollar agreement with MGX, an Emirati state-owned investment firm. MGX, an AI and advanced technology fund, can count industry titans like BlackRock and Microsoft among its partners. This strategic alliance further emphasizes Binance’s willingness to position itself in concert with the world’s most impactful players and to continue to broaden its technological capabilities.

Binance’s Recovery and Influence in the Crypto Space

Binance's extraordinary recovery is due in part to the pro-crypto regulatory policies introduced during the Trump White House. These pro-crypto policies have allowed Binance to thrive. This allows the company to grow its business and further solidify its dominance in the crypto space.

In its very early days, critics pounced on Binance for an alleged lack of investment in compliance. With Teng’s leadership, the exchange has realigned its priorities and compliance and governance are now top of mind. Their strategic pivot has paid off big time. Binance’s international growth has been nothing short of remarkable, as its total active users more than doubled to 265 million within just a 12-month span! Currently, at any given moment, Binance represents over 40% of the global market share. This dominance of Ethereum further cements it as one of the strongest players in the global cryptocurrency arena.

Binance’s ambition is not limited to just growing—it is actively trying to create strategic partnerships that strengthen its political clout. According to the Wall Street Journal, Binance has been in talks to make an investment with the Trump family. If cultivated properly, these negotiations have the potential to develop into a powerful partnership. In many ways, doing so with them could further entrench Binance’s position as the leading player shaping this new political and economic landscape.

Recently, Binance agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement to resolve various violations with U.S. regulatory agencies. Most recently, it has been lobbying both the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This resolution is an important development for the exchange, freeing it from past transgressions and setting the stage for future expansion and compliance. The turnaround in the regulatory climate has decked Binance’s fortunes. As for the SEC, it seems the agency has opted to back off its enforcement actions against the company and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Binance has been in talks to acquire World Liberty Financial, a crypto bank affiliated with Trump’s circle. They are gearing to issue a dollar-pegged stablecoin. If true, this initiative would be a very progressive step for Binance. It wants to deepen, broaden its product lines, and make a deeper push into financial services.

What The Author Thinks Binance’s calculated transformation under Richard Teng’s leadership positions it as a dominant player in both the crypto space and the global political arena. While its ability to secure political and business alliances is impressive, it’s essential to remain cautious about the company’s growing influence, especially regarding potential regulatory and ethical concerns. Binance’s future will depend not only on its growth but also on how it navigates its relationships with regulators and its role in shaping the financial landscape.

Featured image credit: FMT

