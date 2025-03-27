SpaceX Plans New Starlink Dishes for Gigabit-Level Speeds

Either way, SpaceX is set to influence one of the most significant new technological breakthroughs. They are working on a new Starlink dish that is supposed to bring gigabit level Starlink internet. The goal of the initiative is to achieve or exceed the speed capabilities of ground-based fiber networks. This would be a huge increase from the current Starlink download speeds of ~200Mbps. SpaceX certainly isn’t waiting to roll these advancements out. It must first get approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to move forward with the upgrades.

The telecom firm’s audacious proposal would be to roll out a whole new recipe that could carry the extra radio bands needed to go gigabit fast. The current Starlink hardware won’t support these bands, requiring customers to get a new dish. A recent webinar for would-be Starlink resellers illustrated this evolution. That suggested to many that SpaceX would be allowed to serve business customers first and then eventually expand to consumers.

SpaceX’s Efforts to Expand Availability and Lower Costs

SpaceX is preparing to debut a new device model. This follows immediately after the Starlink Mini dish, which is being sold for $499 in the US right now. To make them more widely available, SpaceX has reduced cost of its flat high-performance dish from $2,499 to $1,499. Unlike other recent price cuts, this one looks hostage to their previous supply.

“Next generation, we’ll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency,” stated SpaceX’s President Gwynne Shotwell.

These improvements are set to double or triple Starlink’s internet speeds. SpaceX is indeed in the process of seeking FCC approval for their new dish. They’re looking for authority to increase power limits for their current Ku-band links.

“Starlink is also asking the FCC for permission to relax the power limits applicable to their existing Ku-band links and allow the satellites to operate at lower altitudes and lower elevation angles,” explained satellite industry analyst Tim Farrar.

What The Author Thinks SpaceX’s efforts to enhance Starlink’s speed and latency could be a game changer for global connectivity. If they succeed in their mission to provide gigabit-level speeds via satellite, it could offer an alternative to traditional fiber networks, especially in rural or underserved areas. However, achieving these ambitious goals will require overcoming regulatory hurdles and ensuring that the technology can scale to meet growing demand.

Featured image credit: TipRanks

