Meta and UFC Partner to Deliver Exclusive Content on AI Glasses

Meta recently entered into a multimillion-dollar, multi-year partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This multi-year deal makes Meta the UFC’s exclusive “official fan technology partner.” Thanks to this collaboration, Meta will be able to promote and publish original UFC content. You can experience it on platforms including Meta AI, Meta Smart Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

UFC Branding on Meta Platforms

Meta branding will soon find its way to the center of the UFC’s Octagon during pay-per-view and “Fight Night” events. This high profile placement was included in our contract. The partnership aims to bring fans closer to UFC content more so than ever before. Meta is committed to producing further promotional content that increases fan engagement.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an avowed pickleball enthusiast, declared himself “pumped” about the partnership. He stated, “I love this sport, and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways.”

As part of the partnership, Meta will serve as the UFC’s official AI glasses partner. This move aligns with Meta’s strategy to build on the popularity of its Ray-Ban specs and leverage innovative technology for fan interaction. There’s some speculation that Meta will develop content for smart glasses, further improving how fans experience UFC events.

The President and CEO of the UFC, Dana White, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership too. He remarked, “Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans.”

As for the newly announced UFC partnership, it remains to be seen if Meta will livestream any fights. The deal ensures exclusivity of content on their whole integrated product suite. The UFC largely hopes Threads will be the central hub for its community to congregate. It will provide compelling creative that fuels dynamic discussions about the key takeaways from each experience.

“Through this partnership, Threads will serve as the primary destination for the UFC community, featuring exclusive original content that drives conversation around the biggest moments of each UFC event and providing a dedicated space for fans to share perspectives and engage with one another.” – UFC

Meta is proud to partner with UFC to change the way fans engage with UFC content. This new collaboration will extend the experience to be increasingly interactive throughout its platforms.

Author’s Opinion The partnership between Meta and UFC offers an exciting opportunity to elevate fan interaction with UFC content across multiple platforms. By leveraging innovative technologies like AI glasses and the Threads platform, Meta is setting a new standard for fan engagement that could redefine how sports content is consumed and discussed.

Featured image credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR