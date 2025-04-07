X Set to Sell Inactive Usernames to Verified Organizations for $10K

X is undertaking a “handle inquiry” process. This unexpected feature enables Verified Organizations to bid on usernames that have been abandoned, something reverse engineer Nima Owji recently uncovered. This exciting new feature just went live on Wednesday. It allows organizations subscribed to X’s $1,000 per month service to seek out inactive handles for possible reclamation.

How the Handle Inquiry Process Works

The handle inquiry process also offers a predictable framework through which organizations can ask whether a particular username is available. If you start an inquiry through their automated support chatbot, X will follow up with you within three business days. You’ll learn whether your preferred handle is up for grabs. Once handlewise is verified as available, organizations are able to purchase the handle. Prices may start at $10,000 and quickly accelerate over $500,000.

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, X proposed monetizing dormant handles last year, so this kind of initiative is hardly new. In May 2023, X made a big move, eliminating dormant accounts. This initiative removed the platform’s usernames of choice that users had not logged into in years. Indeed, in mid-November 2023, Forbes started reporting X was desperately looking for buyers. They were keen to just get these sleepy handles.

Details on the Process and Transfer of Handles

As of this writing, X has not announced an official procedure for the sale of handles. Thanks to a number of recent changes to its web application, we’ve been able to see more behind the scenes. Once sold, that handle will be immediately passed to the new owner within 1 or 2 business days. Alternatively, the handle may be transferrable to another pre-approved account held by the organization.

The implementation of this new process dovetails with X’s long term push to improve public buy-in and create new streams of revenue using its platform. We are building new opportunities for brands and businesses to have a deeper and organic presence in that world. They’re accomplishing this by granting Verified Organizations access to currently unavailable usernames.

What The Author Thinks X’s decision to monetize dormant usernames marks a shift towards leveraging previously untapped assets to generate revenue. While this move creates new opportunities for businesses and brands, it could also lead to a more exclusive platform where only those with deep pockets can secure high-demand usernames. The long-term success of this initiative will depend on how well X balances monetization with user satisfaction, ensuring that the platform remains accessible and appealing to all users.

Featured image credit: NPR

