Instagram Restricts Teen Accounts from Going Live and Accessing Sensitive Content

This week, Meta noted that it’s growing its Teen Accounts functionality. Well for now, Facebook and Messenger users in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can start enjoying this valuable new feature today! This initiative aims to provide a safer online experience for young users by allowing parents and guardians to manage their children’s digital interactions effectively.

Adoption of Teen Accounts by Young Users

Since the first launch of Teen Accounts, more than 54 million teenagers–or roughly 66% of Americans aged 13-17–have adopted the feature. This tool was created especially for young users under the age of 16. The accounts by default apply privacy settings that prevent followers and users with less sensitive accounts from seeing certain features and settings. This improves the safety of younger users across Meta’s platforms.

The Teen Accounts project allows parents to decide customized limits of daily use on specific apps. They can make access more limited during off-hours as well. To protect the online spaces and interactions of those under 16, all accounts are private by default. Meta’s internal survey revealed that approximately 94% of parents found the feature beneficial in addressing their concerns about their teenagers’ online activities.

Meta’s Commitment to Addressing Parental Concerns

“Teen Accounts address parents’ biggest concerns, including who their teens are talking to online, the content they’re seeing, and whether their time is being well spent,” a spokesperson from Meta stated.

Despite its intention, Meta acknowledged that its age-verification technology had “inadvertently locked out some parents and guardians who shared devices with their teens.” The combination of that criticism and advocacy work led the company to act. They started piloting this new procedure, which automatically puts suspected under-18s into Teen Accounts, regardless of the birthdates they submitted when registering.

On top of all of the aforementioned features, additional restrictions will be introduced. In an effort to improve online safety, users younger than 16 will now be subject to more limitations. They should be prevented by default from going live and accessing images that include suspected nudity.

Meta will begin scaling its Teen Accounts to additional countries in the near future. This action underscores its commitment to creating a safer online environment for teens internationally. The expansion of these accounts reflects Meta’s ongoing dedication to ensuring that parents can actively participate in their teens’ online experiences while safeguarding them from inappropriate content and interactions.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s expansion of Teen Accounts with enhanced privacy features is a positive step toward creating a safer online environment for young users. By allowing parents to set customized limits and providing stricter controls for teens, Meta is addressing growing concerns about digital safety. However, the real challenge lies in continuously updating and refining these features to stay ahead of potential security risks and ensure teens can engage with social media in a healthy and protected manner.

Featured image credit: Plann

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR