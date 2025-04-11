DMR News

Viberse Launches Points-Based Rewards System in Mid-2025, Offering Monetization for Everyday Users

ByEthan Lin

Apr 11, 2025

Viberse Technology today announced its upcoming points-based rewards system, set to launch in mid-2025, offering a more inclusive way for users to earn on social media. This update reflects an industry shift toward user-first design, equitable monetization, and transparency in the creator economy.

Recent studies from Deloitte and the Creative Class Group show growing frustration among Gen Z users with algorithmic feeds and increasing demand for monetization tools available to smaller or less-established creators. Viberse is responding to these trends by introducing a system that offers a wide spectrum of earning opportunities for all users.

A Creator-First Monetization Model

Viberse is developing a monetization model that reflects the changing creator economy—characterized by users’ expectations for openness, low entry barriers, and diverse revenue sources. Unlike traditional platforms that primarily reward top-tier influencers, Viberse places a higher priority on inclusive access and creative engagement. The key traits are as follows:

  • Rewards are based on meaningful sharing and engagement, not follower counts.
  • Monetization is meant to fit in the context without interfering with user experience.
  • Ads respect user privacy, with no opaque targeting or intrusive tracking, while remaining relevant and non-disruptive.

This points-based rewards system, scheduled to launch in mid-2025, will enable users to earn through active participation, including posting, engaging, and completing missions. Over time, it will evolve into a broader monetization framework supporting creators at all levels, minimizing dependency on follower counts, and enhancing inclusivity across the platform.

“Everyone contributes in different ways—not just through followers or fame,” said Andy Wang, Founder of Viberse. “This new rewards system is about recognizing everyday creativity and making sure all users have a fair shot at being seen, valued, and rewarded.”

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

