LINNER Announces the Launch of Saturn 2 OTC Hearing Aids

LINNER, a leading innovator in OTC Hearing Aids filed, has unveiled its latest product, the LINNER Saturn 2, an in-the-ear over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid designed to blend cutting-edge performance with affordability. As the successor to the Saturn Hearing Aids, the best-seller on Amazon in late 2024, the Saturn 2 combines accessibility, performance, and convenience to new heights.

Promising exceptional quality at an unbeatable price of $199, the Saturn 2 is set to redefine the hearing aid experience for millions of people. “We’re proud to offer cutting-edge technology that improves quality of life without breaking the bank,” a LINNER spokesperson commented.

Innovative Features of Saturn 2

The LINNER Saturn 2 incorporates the latest advancements in hearing aid technology, making it a standout product within the booming OTC hearing aid market, which has grown by 212% year-over-year since the FDA regulations allowing OTC hearing aids took effect in 2022.

Advanced USA Onsemi Chip: With 16 WDRC (Wide Dynamic Range Compression) channels and anti-feedback capabilities, the Saturn 2 provides 60% more feedback suppression than its predecessor, ensuring a crisp and natural listening experience.

Customizable Modes: Users can switch seamlessly between three optimized modes for different environments, covering indoor, outdoor, and human voice settings.

Long-lasting Power: A single charge powers up to 24 hours of continuous usage, and the portable charging case provides 3 additional charges, making it perfect for a full day on the go.

Designed for convenience and ease of use, the Saturn 2 gives users an affordable, high-quality hearing solution while reducing time spent on traditional fittings and appointments.

Where to Purchase the LINNER Saturn 2

The Saturn 2 officially launches on LINNER’s website on April 14, 2024. By the end of April, customers will also be able to purchase the device through major retailers, including BestBuy and Walmart, making it accessible to a wide audience.

A Game-Changer for Hearing Health

Since OTC hearing aids became widely available in 2022, the market has surged, driven by the need for affordable, quick, and reliable solutions to address hearing loss. LINNER has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the field, with the Saturn 2 emerging as their latest milestone in making high-quality hearing health care accessible to everyone.

At $199, the Saturn 2 enables users to save nearly 90% on the cost compared to traditional hearing aids, removing financial barriers to improved hearing. The affordability, coupled with LINNER’s commitment to innovation, positions the Saturn 2 as the go-to choice for anyone looking for a reliable hearing aid that won’t break the bank.

The Saturn 2 is eligible for HSA and FSA, making it simpler than ever to invest in your hearing health. Plus, LINNER provides flexible payment plans, including the option to spread payments over 12 months with Affirm.

About LINNER

LINNER is committed to delivering innovative and affordable hearing aid solutions for everyone. With a focus on combining advanced technology with user-friendly designs, LINNER has quickly become a trusted name in the OTC hearing aid market. Having sold over 200,000 devices, LINNER continues to enhance everyday communication and restore quality of life, empowering individuals with solutions they can rely on.

For more information, visit www.linnerlife.com.

Media Contact

[Robb Wang]

[Marketing Director]

LINNER

[8888191558]

[robb.w@linnerlife.com]