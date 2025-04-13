YouTube Introduces Free AI Music-Making Tool for Creators

YouTube Creators can use artificial intelligence tools to create custom instrumental backing music. This powerful tool is just one part of the Creator Music platform. It supercharges the creative workflow for content creators by providing them with no-cost access to generated music. The rollout of this new feature will be staged, starting with U.S. creators who are members of the YouTube Partner Program.

Expanding on Previous AI Music Tools

The recently announced rollout expands upon YouTube’s previous testing of a related generative AI tool called “Dream Track.” This previous app used DeepMind’s Lyria technology to let users generate 30-second music clips in the style of various legendary performers. Unlike previous album Dream Track, which was mostly instrumental, the new AI music-making tool gives creators many more customizable options to work with.

Creators who first get access to this feature will see a new “Music Assistant” tab. It will be visible inside the Creator Music tab of the platform. This new tab will help users discover more musical alternatives best fit for their unique learning requirements. By integrating this feature into Creator Music, YouTube seeks to streamline the process of finding and licensing music for video content.

Creator Music, which officially launched to all creators in 2023, is YouTube’s commercial music licensing solution and marketplace. We created it in order to make it easier for creators to find and use music in their videos. The marketplace does more than help music discovery – it helps make it clear what track will cost what to use.

YouTube is all-in on helping creators be successful. For one, that’s why it keeps stressing the point that its new AI music generator is free — and really free — to use. This program is yet another sign of the platform’s long-term commitment to support content creators and enhance creativity. With the gradual rollout, not all creators will receive access right away. For those creators who have access to the YouTube Partner Program, they can look forward to this solid new feature being injected into their standard toolkit.

Author’s Opinion YouTube’s introduction of a free AI-powered music-making tool is a game-changer for content creators. By giving creators access to customizable, royalty-free music, YouTube is empowering users to take their creative processes to new heights without worrying about licensing issues. The platform’s commitment to providing this tool at no cost demonstrates its genuine support for the creator community and helps set YouTube apart as a leader in content creation and support. The phased rollout will ensure that creators can gradually adapt to the tool while gaining valuable features for their videos.

Featured image credit: FMT

