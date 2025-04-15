Canva Adds AI Image Generation, Interactive Coding, Spreadsheets, and More

In an aggressive push to stay competitive in the design world, Canva has introduced a suite of new AI-powered tools designed to enhance the user experience. These updates are aimed at giving users more creative control and tools for generating content faster and more efficiently, all while bolstering Canva’s reputation as a versatile design platform.

Canva AI Assistant and Interactive Design Tools

The new AI assistant, named Canva AI, is at the heart of this update. It is capable of creating images based on simple user instructions, coming up with design ideas, writing copy, and generating documents. In addition to these design features, Canva AI can help users create interactive elements like custom calculators and interactive maps through a new tool, Canva Code, which allows users to easily create mini-apps that integrate directly into designs.

Canva has partnered with Anthropic to power this tool, which aims to make coding accessible even to users with little or no technical background. By allowing users to create and incorporate interactive prototypes, Canva is adding an innovative edge to its platform, complementing its traditional design tools.

In addition to Canva AI, the platform is rolling out enhanced features for photo editing. One of the most notable updates includes a tool that allows users to modify photo artifacts with a simple click. Another addition is a background generator, which accounts for lighting and layout, helping users create polished images more easily. This update positions Canva to directly compete with established design software like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

On the enterprise front, Canva is launching Canva Sheets, which adds spreadsheet functionality to the platform. With features like Magic Insights, which surfaces key insights from data, and Magic Charts, which automatically converts raw data into branded charts, Canva is positioning itself as a comprehensive tool for businesses. Canva Sheets integrates with popular platforms like HubSpot, Statista, and Google Analytics, offering more powerful features for teams managing data-driven projects.

Navigating the Artist-AI Divide

Despite the innovative leap forward, the integration of AI into design tools like Canva is raising concerns among artists. Many fear that their work is being used without permission to train generative AI models, and there’s growing anxiety about the potential for AI to replace jobs in creative fields. However, Canva’s co-founder, Cameron Adams, views this as an opportunity for growth and adaptation rather than a battle between AI and creativity.

He believes that AI will change how jobs across various fields, from design to product management, are performed, allowing individuals to benefit from AI tools to streamline their work. In his view, AI integration represents a massive opportunity for growth and efficiency.

While some employees have voiced concerns about AI’s impact on job security, Canva’s recent layoffs, including those from its technical writing staff, are reportedly unrelated to AI tools. Adams emphasized that the layoffs were part of a larger company restructuring, and the move to integrate AI into Canva’s offerings is not expected to directly result in further job cuts.

What The Author Thinks While Canva’s push to integrate AI is an exciting step forward, there is a need for balance. As AI continues to reshape industries, companies should be mindful of the ethical concerns raised by artists and workers who fear job displacement. The true success of these innovations will depend on how responsibly they’re rolled out, ensuring that they enhance creativity and productivity without undermining the livelihood of individuals in the creative fields.

Featured image credit: Matheus Bertelli via Pexels

