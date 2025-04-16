OFUYC Exchange Receives SEC Regulation D License, Advancing Web3 into a New Era of Financial Compliance

OFUYC Exchange has recently obtained the Regulation D license issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move that marks the entry of the platform into the era of financial compliance and paves the way for future product innovation.The obtaining of the Regulation D license not only enables OFUYC to make a major breakthrough in compliance, but also lays the service foundation for the platform to launch more diversified financial services and issue cross-border financial products. The acquisition of Regulation D license not only enables OFUYC to make a major breakthrough in compliance, but also lays the service foundation for the platform to launch more diversified financial services and issue cross-border financial products. With the regulatory framework becoming clearer, OFUYC Exchange is leading the development of Web3 compliance through innovative technologies and products, and becoming an important pioneer in the crypto-finance industry.



How Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms Transform into Compliant Financial Platforms

The development of Web3 has tightly integrated traditional financial business with decentralized technology, giving rise to a brand new digital financial ecosystem.Since its inception, OFUYC Exchange has been committed to maintaining an advantageous position in terms of compliance and technological innovation. By obtaining the SEC Regulation D license, the platform will be able to better comply with the U.S. securities laws and promote the compliance process of the crypto market. the Regulation D license enables OFUYC to qualify for the legal issuance of security-based tokens (STOs) and provides a framework to support the further development of compliant lending, asset management, and other businesses. With this compliance license, OFUYC Exchange can not only expand its business scope, but also enhance the trust of users in the platform and further expand its competitiveness in the global market.

Financial Product Innovation Driven by Regulation D License

After obtaining the Regulation D license, OFUYC Exchange can legally launch a variety of new financial products, including securities-based token offerings (STOs), compliant lending, tokenized bonds, and other financial instruments, providing global users with more diversified options for asset allocation. Through these innovations, OFUYC will further enhance its financial product line and achieve wider market penetration within the compliance framework.

The Industry Impact of the Transition of Web3 to Compliant Finance

The crypto-finance industry in the Web3 space is entering a new era of compliance. This trend not only brings higher legal security to the cryptocurrency industry, but also means that the global financial market is seeing more innovative products. The transformation of cryptocurrency exchanges into compliant financial platforms will facilitate cooperation between traditional financial institutions and Web3 companies, drive more capital into the crypto market, and provide global investors with more secure and transparent investment channels. In addition, this trend may also give rise to new regulatory standards and compliance requirements, further promoting the globalization and mainstreaming of digital assets. OFUYC, as an industry pioneer, has demonstrated to the world that cryptocurrency platforms have a healthy path of development under a compliance framework by obtaining a Regulation D license, and has set a good industry example for the entire Web3 sector.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.