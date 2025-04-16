Digital currency trading platform OFUYC has announced that it has successfully renewed its Money Services Business (MSB) license from Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This is exactly three years after the license was first obtained in 2021. As the global digital asset market continues to evolve in terms of policy and technology, the fact that OFUYC has passed another rigorous review at this critical juncture signifies further recognition of the compliant operation and long-term development mindset of the platform.

The Tradition of OFUYC on Prioritizing Compliance

Since obtaining MSB qualification for the first time in 2021, OFUYC has continuously invested in compliance and technological innovation, from the early risk control model and user identity verification to the subsequent introduction of AI-driven contract monitoring and real-time auditing, the platform has taken “Compliance First” as its core concept throughout the product iteration and ecological expansion.

Over the past three years, the global digital currency market value has experienced significant fluctuations, and various assets have seen multiple rounds of price and transaction volume increases driven by hotspots. OFUYC has expanded its user scale during this period, optimized its transaction aggregation engine through technical upgrades, perfected its multi-signature wallet storage, and deployed an AI Core backend risk control system to provide comprehensive protection for its users.

OFUYC Technology Innovation Promotes Platform Compliance Strategy Upgrade

Jason Lok, head of OFUYC, said the multi-layered compliance review is a systematic test for trading platforms, covering key aspects such as anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of terrorism(CFT), user data protection and transaction transparency. In contrast to the industry environment three years ago, the digital asset market is now receiving official attention on a broader scale, and regulators around the world are exploring a unified and refined legal framework that will prompt trading platforms to operate at a higher level of regulation. The fact that OFUYC was able to renew its MSB license against this backdrop demonstrates that OFUYC meets the stringent requirements for performing audits, risk monitoring and compliance controls.

In recent years, the Web 3.0 industry has accelerated its cooperation with traditional financial institutions, which has also given rise to a large number of scenario-based applications. OFUYC platform, with compliance and technology as its two core drivers, has deepened its communication and cooperation with multinational regulatory agencies on the one hand, and has continued to push forward the integration of AI empowerment and Layer 2 technologies on the other hand to optimize the cross-chain transaction and real-time warning system. OFUYC officials have revealed that it will launch more exclusive services for institutional investors and richer compliant derivatives in the future to help multiple funds participate and allocate in the digital currency market. OFUYC official revealed that it will launch more exclusive services for institutional investors and more abundant compliance derivatives in the future, which will help diversified funds to participate and allocate in the digital currency market in a more stable manner.

The Strategic Blueprint of OFUYC for Compliance and Technology Parallelism

This MSB license renewal has shown the entire industry the feasibility of digital currency exchanges to win wider recognition through self-improvement under the status quo of continuous regulatory optimization and surging user demand. In the face of a new round of industry opportunities, OFUYC plans to continue its efforts in compliance, technology and services to provide a reliable and compliant digital asset trading experience for global users.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.