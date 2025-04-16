New Book Propels St. Joseph, Missouri Businesses To Cybersecurity Excellence And Secures #1 Spot On Amazon’s Bestseller List

St. Joseph, MO, April 15, 2025. Tim Conard, visionary owner and founder of TS Conard, Inc, Technology Solutions, the leading IT and compliance services provider serving businesses and organizations, has just achieved an extraordinary milestone. Tim’s latest release, The Cyber Playbook, A No-Nonsense Guide to Cybersecurity And Compliance For Business Owners, has surged to instant success, clinching the #1 spot on the Amazon Bestseller List. “Let us remove the confusion and frustration in your IT”, Tim adds.

In an era when cybercrime is a booming billion-dollar industry, companies and businesses find themselves particularly vulnerable to malicious attacks. Tim remarks, “The choice is simple: you can wing it and become another cybercrime victim, or you hire a professional MSP to manage your IT and win.”

The Cyber Playbook serves as a beacon of guidance for companies and business owners, unraveling the intricate dance between cybersecurity and compliance. With cyberthreats constantly on the rise, the book reveals pivotal strategies to safeguard companies and businesses from potential fines, lawsuits, revenue loss, and reputational damage. It goes beyond generic advice by providing a road map for the ultimate defense against ever-evolving digital risks.

This book doesn’t just highlight the risks – it offers tangible, proven solutions. From critical steps to take if a hacker infiltrates to the eight best practices for minimizing risks, these insights are both practical and actionable. Notably, it delves into how top IT experts are ensuring the safety of their own families from cyberthreats, bringing a personal touch to the realm of digital security.

TS Conard, Inc., Technology Solutions, under Tim Conard’s expert guidance, has long been a champion for companies and businesses seeking robust IT solutions. For those eager to defend against the rising tide of cyberthreats, The Cyber Playbook is a must-read!

For more information about the book or to secure your copy, visit https://www.tsconard.com/the-cyber-playbook/. Alternatively, contact TS Conard, Inc., Technology Solutions at 816-233-3777. Don’t wait! Empower your company or business with the knowledge it needs to thrive in the digital age!

About the Author:

Tim Conard is the founder and president of TS Conard, Inc., Technology Solutions, and IT and compliant services MSP company located in St. Joseph, Missouri. Since 2003, TS Conard has provided tailored IT solutions manufacturing companies, small government, transportation companies, healthcare and financial industries. Tim’s adaptability and leadership skills are rooted in being a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Tim takes pride in educating clients and companies about their IT and compliance needs and in assisting their transformation from a position of vulnerability to that of actionable defense. Tim actively seeks to be a catalyst for community growth by helping businesses remain profitable, thereby supporting job retention, job creation, and strengthening local economies.