Circles and Prodapt Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Telco Transformation and Innovation

Circles, a global telco technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Prodapt, a Gartner-recognized telecom-native IT services leader, to help telco operators (telcos) worldwide accelerate their transformation into technology companies (techcos) and deliver cutting-edge digital customer experiences. This strategic partnership combines Circles’ full-stack, cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital telco platform with Prodapt’s AI-powered integration and consulting expertise, enabling telecom operators to launch and scale digital-first services more rapidly and efficiently.

Under this partnership, Circles will provide its cloud-native, full-stack digital telco SaaS platform – honed through successful deployments in markets like Singapore, Japan, Middle East and the Americas – while Prodapt will leverage its deep telecom domain experience to integrate and customize these solutions for incumbent operators.

By uniting Circles’ technology with Prodapt’s delivery capabilities, telcos can accelerate their telco-to-techco transformation, launching new digital brands and services in months rather than years, personalizing customer engagements with AI-driven insights, and streamlining operations to be more agile in a fast-evolving market. For Circles, known for powering leading digital telco brands for partners such as KDDI Corporation in Japan, Telkomsel in Indonesia and AT&T in Mexico, this collaboration marks a pivotal step in extending its global SaaS footprint. For Prodapt, which has helped leading telcos leverage Practical AI solutions to drive operational efficiency and elevate experiences, the partnership enriches its portfolio of solutions aimed at modernizing networks and customer-facing platforms for the next era of connectivity.

Direct Strategic Impact for Tier-1 Telcos

Today’s telecom operators are under pressure to transform outdated infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and meet rising customer expectations – fast. Circles’ cloud-native SaaS platform, paired with Prodapt’s global integration and transformation expertise, provides a turnkey solution to accelerate legacy modernization and Go to Market with new digital brands and services in just 16 weeks. Through efficient operations and by aligning offerings to customer needs, operators can drive stable revenue growth.

Prodapt’s proprietary GenAI framework automates legacy system data mapping to Circles’ cloud-native stack, reducing manual effort by 70% and ensuring zero service disruption during cutover. Enabling a leading Telco to fast-track their migration to the Circles platform, the solution leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) to parse unstructured billing/CRM data and enforce TMF-compliant data governance.

Customer-Centric Transformation

Integrating Circles’ high-performance applications – designed for every customer touchpoint – with Prodapt’s deep understanding of telecom customer journeys, the partnership will enable telcos to deliver digital-first customer experiences, from onboarding to seamless daily interactions. With intuitive, frictionless service, they will drive customer satisfaction and improve retention, translating great experiences into measurable revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prodapt, a recognized leader in telecom digital transformation services,” said Sanjay Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Circles. “Prodapt’s extensive integration expertise and global reach complement Circles’ innovative SaaS platform perfectly. This collaboration validates our vision of reimagining telcos as technology companies on a global scale and reinforces our commitment to helping operators deliver next-generation experiences. Together, we will empower telcos to achieve techco agility faster – enhancing operational efficiency, unlocking new revenue streams, and delighting customers with digital-first offerings.”

Speed, Simplicity & Scalability – Without Disruption

One of the biggest hurdles in Telco transformation is complexity. Circles and Prodapt solve this with a streamlined implementation model that enables operators to fully deploy the Circles platform in under 16 weeks – with minimal disruption to existing systems. This dramatically shortens Time to Value and provides a clear path to scalable innovation.

“We are delighted to partner with Circles to bring an innovative offering to market,” said Sumit Grover, Chief Growth Officer, Prodapt. “As they navigate an evolving terrain, telcos must adopt futuristic technology platforms to get ahead of the next disruption to their business. Combining Circles’ NextGen stack and Prodapt’s ability to bring it to speed in customer environments, we are creating a new and powerful strategic partner for telcos,” he added.

Sanjay Kaul (left), Chief Revenue Officer, Circles, and Manish Vyas (right), CEO & MD, Prodapt, after signing a partnership agreement to accelerate global telco transformation and innovation.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Besides its SaaS business, Circles operates two distinct businesses:

Circles.Life: A wholly-owned digital lifestyle telco brand based in Singapore, Circles.Life is powered by Circles’ SaaS platform and pioneering go-to-market strategies. It is the digital market leader in Singapore and has won numerous awards for marketing, customer service, and innovative product offerings beyond connectivity.

Jetpac: Specializing in travel tech solutions, Jetpac provides seamless eSIM roaming for over 200 destinations and innovative travel lifestyle products, redefining connectivity for digital travelers. Jetpac was awarded Travel eSIM of the Year.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest specialized player in the Connectedness industry. As an AI-first strategic technology partner, Prodapt provides consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the largest telecom and tech enterprises building networks and digital experiences of tomorrow. Prodapt has been recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider.

Connecting 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices across the globe, Prodapt’s clients include Google, Amazon, PayPal, SoftBank, ServiceNow, Ciena, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts across the Americas, Europe, India, Africa, & Japan. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 32,000 people across 80+ locations globally.