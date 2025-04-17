Google Suspends Over 39 Million Ad Accounts Using AI to Combat Fraud

In 2024, Google ramped up to unprecedented levels their efforts to combat the fraudulent ad practices. The company claimed to have suspended some 39.2 million advertiser accounts from its platform. This grim total means that the amount suspended has more than tripled since this time of last year. It presages the tech giant’s increasingly vigorous crusade to preserve the integrity of its advertising ecosystem.

During that same time period in the United States, nearly 340,000 suspensions occurred. Google suspended 39.2 million accounts for severe violations such as ad network circumvention, trademark infringement, healthcare-related claims, use of personalized advertising exclusion, and misrepresentation. The move signals an increased enforcement of the improper use of online advertising. In that same time, Google’s efforts paid off with the removal of an eye-popping 1.8 billion ads in just the U.S.

By country, India was a distant second with 2.9 million account suspensions, ranking as the second-highest country for suspensions in 2024. Google acted aggressively in India by taking down 247.4 million ads. Specifically, they went after violations involving financial services, trademark infringement, ad network abuse, personalized ads, and gambling.

Massive Enforcement Actions Beyond Suspensions

The scale of Google’s enforcement actions goes far beyond suspensions and removals. Last year, the behemoth filtered out a record-setting 5.1 billion ads. It removed an astonishing 1.3 billion pages for policy violations. These measures have been effective at blocking well over 700,000 offending advertiser accounts. Because of that work, we experienced an astounding 90% decrease in instances of deepfake ads being reported to us.

Google has set up a very strict appeal process for advertisers that get their accounts suspended. The process involves human reviews to verify that actions are being taken against actions identified as fraudulent. Alex Rodriguez, a member of Google’s public policy team, admitted that there have been some real communication challenges when it comes to suspensions.

“Oftentimes, some of our message wasn’t as clear and transparent about specifics, about what the rationale was, or reasoning, and sometimes that left the advertiser a little more confused.” – Alex Rodriguez

We applaud Google’s continued and recent efforts to bolster its enforcement mechanisms. In the last year, the tech giant has opened more than 50 LLM-fueled features. Although the AI-driven models have been shown to be effective, Rodriguez wanted to underscore the human element in the enforcement aspect of these measures.

“While these AI models are very, very important to us and have delivered a series of impressive improvements, we still have humans involved throughout the process.” – Alex Rodriguez

We applaud Google for the sweeping measures they’re taking to make the advertising ecosystem a safer place. This commitment is good for users and advertisers alike. We applaud Google for cracking down hard on the fraudsters. To address new challenges, they’re improving their review processes to ensure their advertising platform remains a trustworthy place.

What The Author Thinks Google’s aggressive action against fraudulent advertisers is a necessary step for the integrity of the advertising ecosystem. The significant increase in suspensions and removals demonstrates the company’s commitment to improving trust in its platform. However, the continued reliance on human oversight alongside AI-powered tools suggests a more balanced approach, which should further reduce fraudulent activities and improve transparency. It’s clear that a long-term, comprehensive strategy is needed to maintain these improvements.

Featured image credit: Needpix

