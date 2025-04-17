Kling AI 2.0 Empowers All to Tell Stories with AI

Kling AI , a cutting-edge tool for generating imaginative images and videos using state-of-the-art generative AI techniques, held its “From Vision to Screen” Model 2.0 Launch Event in Beijing on April 15, announcing an upgrade to its foundational model and officially unveiling the KLING 2.0 Video Generation Model and KOLORS 2.0 Image Generation Model globally.

Since its launch last June, Kling AI has undergone more than 20 iterations. As of now, its global user scale has surpassed 22 million. Over 15,000 developers from around the world have integrated Kling’s Application Programming Interface (API) into a wide range of industry applications.

“Kling AI has consistently focused on improving the foundational capabilities of its models, enhancing image quality, and introducing innovative features to meet the diverse needs of its users,” Mr. Gai Kun, Senior Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of the Community Science Department, said at the event, adding that the tool aims to empower everyone to tell compelling stories with AI, enabling more precise and complex creative expression.

(Caption: Mr. Gai Kun, Senior Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of the Community Science Departmen t)

With the latest upgrade to its foundational models, the KLING 2.0 model continues to lead globally in areas such as dynamics, prompt adherence, and visual aesthetics, while the KOLORS 2.0 model has seen improvements in prompt adherence, cinematic visual quality, and representation of artistic styles.

As the world’s first user-accessible DiT video generation model, Kling AI has surpassed 22 million users worldwide, generating over 168 million videos and 344 million images to date. In the ten months since its launch last June, the number of Kling AI’s monthly active user has grown 25-fold.

The brand-new Multi-Elements Editor feature was unveiled by Mr. Zhang Di, Vice President of Kuaishou and Head of Kling AI, at the launch event. Based on the existing video, it allows users to swap, add, or delete elements from the video with text or image inputs, empowering creators with more creative freedom and flexibility in editing.

In addition, Zhang said that KOLORS 2.0’s text-to-image capabilities have undergone a comprehensive upgrade, including a significant improvement in prompt adherence, a substantial enhancement in cinematic aesthetic expression, and support for over 60 stylizations for image transformation. As a result, the model’s creativity and imagination in generating images have greatly improved.

Currently, Kling AI has established partnerships with thousands of domestic and international enterprise clients, including companies such as Xiaomi, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Freepik, and BlueFocus. Over 15,000 developers from around the world have applied Kling’s API to various industry scenarios, with a total of approximately 12 million images generated and more than 40 million video content created, according to Gai.

Today, Kling AI is becoming a new infrastructure for video creation in the AI era. The rapid development of Generative AI technology is also reshaping multiple industries, including advertising and marketing, professional creation, film, and entertainment.

To further inspire the creative passion of AI enthusiasts, Zhang also launched the “Kling AI NextGen Initiative ” at the launch event. This program aims to increase support for AI filmmakers by providing millions in funding, global promotion, personal branding, and access to latest top features.

Gai said that looking towards the future, Kling AI will continue to vigorously drive technological innovation, using a new language for human-AI interaction to help users achieve precise expression of complex creativity. “Our purpose is to empower everyone to tell great stories with AI, and we truly hope that this day will come sooner,” he said.

According to the latest ranking of video generation models validated by the global AI benchmark organization Artificial Analysis on March 27, Kuaishou’s Kling 1.6 Pro (High-Quality Mode) claimed the top spot in the Image-to-Video category with a benchmark Arena ELO score over 1000, followed by Google’s Veo 2 and Pika Art, which ranked second and third, respectively.