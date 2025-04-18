TikTok is throwing down the gauntlet on Google’s monopoly over internet search. The changes They’ve rolled out a new feature that allows users to view full reviews directly in the comments thread of videos. This is a really valuable feature that is still in beta testing and not available to everyone at this time. Ultimate aim is to simplify your trip planning process providing comprehensive information about place of your interest all within the app.

This new short review feature will only work on videos that have a geotagged location. When viewers encounter a place mentioned in a TikTok video, they can access user-generated star ratings, written reviews, and photos related to that location directly in the comments section. This innovation eliminates the necessity of switching over to Google Maps for additional details, thereby enhancing user experience within the platform.

Enhanced Interactivity with Reviews

TikTok’s latest offering includes the ability for users to click on a reviewer’s username to visit their TikTok profile. This degree of interactivity is what ultimately distinguishes this integration from earlier, similar compatibilities with Google Maps, which were usually indicated with a special icon. Only select videos with location tags will feature this effect. It would deeply undermine the way users learn about and discover new places.

Alongside the reviews feature, TikTok has increased its search capabilities, launching image search tools. This makes it possible for users to take or upload photos to discover similar products that they can readily buy through TikTok Shop. TikTok is quickly becoming the go-to platform for local searches. This shift is most pronounced among Gen Z users, who are using the platform more and more for informational queries over conventional search engines.

In addition, TikTok recently launched “TikTok Search Ads Campaigns,” a new keyword targeted advertising tool. This new program provides an opportunity for advertisers to show their ads right at the top of TikTok’s search results. As such, it immensely supercharges Twitter’s ad targeting and engagement.

TikTok is still innovating, pushing and quickly expanding its search capabilities. The company has so far declined to provide details about the process behind launching its reviews tab before publication. TikTok is simply playing a smart competitive hand to carve out a niche in the burgeoning competitive search landscape. This is a big deal, as Google has historically owned this space.

Author’s Opinion TikTok’s new reviews feature marks a significant challenge to Google’s dominance in local search. By integrating reviews directly into the platform, TikTok is not just making it easier for users to discover places; it’s also positioning itself as a serious competitor in the search engine space. This shift is especially impactful as more Gen Z users turn to TikTok for everyday queries, signaling a potential long-term disruption in how people interact with online search.

Featured image credit: Plann

