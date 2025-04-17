DMR News

Double Crown Glory, FlowRay Photon Skin-Rejuvenation Device Reshapes the Home Skincare Era with Disruptive Technology

ByEthan Lin

Apr 17, 2025

Recently, the world’s first FlowRay Photon Skin-Rejuvenation Device‌, co-developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Fudan University School of Medicine, has made its groundbreaking debut. Combining “medical-grade precision” with “consumer-friendly convenience,” this revolutionary product claimed two prestigious international awards—the ‌US Muse Design Gold Award‌ and the ‌French Design Gold Award‌—within its first month of launch, solidifying its status as a ‌phenomenal innovation in 2025’s beauty tech landscape‌. Integrating three core technologies and five transformative effects, this device is redefining at-home skincare as the “technical pinnacle” of home beauty devices, ushering in a new era of accessible precision phototherapy.

The Muse Design Gold Award and French Design Gold Award highlight its innovations in technology and user experience, respectively. The Muse jury praised its “seamless fusion of aerospace-grade materials and ergonomic design,” while the French Design Award lauded its ‌golden curvature tailored to Asian facial contours‌, transforming clinical-grade hardware into a fashion-forward tech masterpiece. This “invisible medical-grade” design philosophy marks the first time professional skincare technology has entered households in the elegant form of consumer electronics.

Unveiling the 3+5 Technology

  • PHS Photonic Hyper Fusion System: This innovative system integrates broad-spectrum IPL with targeted LED light technology, creating a dual-effect penetration mechanism. The red light penetrates deep into the dermis to stimulate collagen regeneration, while the blue light targets the epidermis for antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Combined with a high-energy output of 7J and a high-frequency pulse rate of 0.2 seconds per cycle, this technology enhances treatment efficiency by 300% per session.
  • FlashTech Intelligent Continuous Flash Technology: Featuring with an ultra-large 10.5cm² teardrop-shaped sapphire light-emitting window, this system incorporates a proprietary honeycomb energy distribution algorithm that intelligently detects delicate areas such as the nasal folds and eye corners, achieving an impressive 98.6% facial coverage. The expanded light-emitting surface enhances skin contact, reducing treatment time to just five minutes per session, significantly improving efficiency.
  • SEC Constant Energy System: Utilizing aerospace-grade sapphire light-guiding materials and a nano temperature control chip, this system continuously monitors epidermal temperature fluctuations, ensuring precise energy output at a safe 38±0.5°C. Clinical data confirms that this technology reduces the risk of thermal damage to just 0.005%, making phototherapy safe even for sensitive skin—a breakthrough in the field.
  • Five Key Benefits for Skin Rejuvenation: Clinically Proven in 28 Days to Deliver Comprehensive Improvements, Including Enhanced Skin Elasticity, Spot and Redness Reduction, Full-Face Firming, Brightening and Smoothing, and Wrinkle Reduction.

Now available globally, this trailblazing device has pioneered the concept of ‌”luxury medical skincare at home.”‌ As Dr. Emma Wilson, Chief Scientist at MIT Media Lab, stated: ‌”This is not just a triumph of technical specifications, but a milestone in bringing cutting-edge medical technology from labs into daily life.”‌ When the sapphire dome illuminates, a new era of precision skincare for all begins.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

