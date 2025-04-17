DMR News

Ballet Announces the Launch of XRP Cold Storage Coin Ahead of XRP Las Vegas 2025

ByEthan Lin

Apr 17, 2025

Ballet, known for delivering premium crypto security products, announces the launch of the Ballet XRP Cold Storage Coin, a dedicated offline storage solution designed exclusively for XRP holders.

Building on the success of the Ballet Bitcoin Cold Storage Coin and the immense popularity of the Ballet REAL XRP Cold Storage Card, this latest innovation delivers a secure, user-friendly solution tailored to the XRP community. Crafted from premium stainless steel for superior durability, the XRP Cold Storage Coin is a self-custodial, self-loaded solution that gives users the freedom to securely store their XRP with confidence.

This XRP-exclusive cold storage wallet reflects Ballet’s commitment to crypto security while addressing the increasing demand for a safe and effortless way to store XRP. By combining robust security with intuitive usability, this new offering sets a new standard for XRP cold storage. With the XRP Cold Storage Coin, traders, investors, or enthusiasts of XRP can enjoy the same robust security features found in Ballet’s signature cold storage wallets and rest assured that their XRP is stored safely offline, protected from hackers and online threats. 

The Ballet XRP Cold Storage Coin is designed for simplicity and security. It offers a seamless user experience for both beginners and seasoned investors, with no setup, maintenance, or technical knowledge required, nor passwords and seed phrases. Users can pair their coin with the Ballet Crypto app to effortlessly view balances, load XRP onto their coin, and transfer funds, making storing and gifting XRP easy.

The XRP Cold Storage Coin features Ballet’s patented Two-Factor Key Generation (2FKG) process, where two separate key components, the private key entropy and passphrase entropy, are created in separate secure facilities by independent teams. These components are never combined or exposed to any single party until they are in the hands of the end user, meaning that the customers are the only ones with full and exclusive access to their private key.

Ballet will showcase the XRP Cold Storage Coin at XRP Las Vegas, the largest XRP conference in the world, on May 30–31, 2025. Ripple and other key players in the XRP ecosystem will be present, and conference attendees will be able to visit the Ballet booth to experience the new product firsthand.

The XRP Cold Storage Coin is now available for purchase at store.ballet.com for $29. Limited quantities will also be available at XRP Las Vegas 2025.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

