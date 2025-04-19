Pahrump Valley Realtors ‘The Dream Team’ Predict Market Trend Towards Acreages

In a moment of economic upheaval and transformation across the United States, including a much remarked upon housing market slump, which has persisted throughout the early months of 2025, the experienced realtors at The Dream Team at Access Realty believe that significant positive signs are being heralded in regional areas.

Being among the leading realtors in Pahrump and much of Nye County, Nevada, they have seen that the majority of buyers, including those from the neighboring big city of Las Vegas, are increasingly looking for homes on significant property—which, by many indicators, is looking to be one of the strongest market performers in the future.

As their team explained, rural populations have been growing in the United States since 2020, reflecting the shift to remote and hybrid work, the rising cost of living and fall in quality of life in urban centers, a growing interest in living sustainably or ‘off-grid’ and the development potential of land.

This is combined with the fact that the size of the lot on which the average family house is built is shrinking significantly. Today, 65% of new single-family detached homes sold are built on lots which are smaller than one-fifth of an acre, and 46% are under 0.16 of an acre, whereas only 28% of homes were built on lots that size in 1999.

Realtors, such as The Dream Team at Access Realty, therefore believe that the acreage trend in Pahrump is set to continue growing. As such, they suggest that the region’s properties offer many advantages for those seeking a slower pace of life and the chance to live in a significantly more affordable property, one fringed by picturesque mountains.

Market trends aside, local realtors, including The Dream Team at Access Realty, are also working actively to ensure the growth of the region, and the stability and success of its property market. With nearby Las Vegas particularly facing fluctuating housing stock, the Pahrump Valley realtors carefully monitor the stock of properties they make available with a view to maintaining consistency for both buyers and sellers.

They also offer prospective buyers and sellers alike live market reports and comprehensive market guides, which are authored in clear and commonsense language.

The Dream Team at Access Realty, LLC is Ken Haring and Jeannette Draper.

Their spokesperson said, “Ken Haring and Jeannette Draper bring unmatched industry knowledge, experience, and local expertise. As top Pahrump real estate consultants, they expertly manage all real estate transactions across Southern Nevada.”