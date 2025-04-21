Taobao Joins DHgate in Top 5 of U.S. App Store

The Chinese e-commerce marketplace app Taobao continues to make big waves in the U.S. App Store. On Saturday, it rocketed all the way to No. 2 in the Top Overall, non-game rankings. This remarkable achievement marks the first time Taobao has entered the Top Overall charts on the U.S. App Store, as tracked by Appfigures since January 1, 2017. This boom dovetails nicely with the latest trend of U.S. consumers specifically looking for ways to avoid known merchants such as Walmart, Amazon, Shein and Temu.

Growth Driven by Surge in Downloads

Taobao, Alibaba Group’s e-commerce platform, broke its previous record with a surge in downloads over the weekend. Overall, the app saw an amazing jump in installs, growing 5.7 times Friday to Saturday. It’s this momentum that powered nearly 185,000 individual downloads in the month of April. This is an incredible 514% increase over the 30,000 downloads recorded during the same period last month. This growth has been facilitated by an explosion of TikTok videos produced by Chinese factories. These short films reveal the extent to which today’s luxury goods market is fueled by production in China.

The recent climb to No. 2 in the App Store rankings coincided with a broader trend among U.S. consumers searching for cost-effective shopping solutions. With Taobao, people can directly purchase from Chinese manufacturers. Doing so often saves money on both high-end and basic goods.

Taobao’s Competitive Growth in a Dominated Market

This growth in the app’s popularity is remarkable. It’s done it in a way that transcends besting household names like Walmart and Amazon, who have dominated the online retail space for decades. Taobao debuted in the Top Overall as No. 49. It then flew its way to No. 2, highlighting its ability to grow fast and consistently pivot in an ever-changing competitive environment.

Appfigures, which provides app performance intelligence, verified the dramatic increase on Taobao’s downloads and engagement. The success of the app is a sign that consumer behavior is changing. Shoppers are more engaged than ever on different platforms, especially with the worry of increasing prices and tariffs coming in from China.

