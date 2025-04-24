Uber Accused by Feds of Charging Customers for Unapproved Subscriptions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Uber Technologies Inc. of unlawfully charging customers for subscription services without their explicit consent. Industry observers are not impressed with this unusual enforcement action. The FTC is hoping to stop what they allege are unfair and deceptive practices involving the Uber One subscription service.

Allegations of Unlawful Charges

The allegations stem from claims that Uber charged customers for its Uber One subscription, which offers benefits like discounted rides and delivery services, without obtaining proper consent. The FTC’s statement emphasized that “Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel,” directly addressing consumer frustration with such practices.

Uber responded to the FTC‘s allegations with a statement expressing disappointment over the agency’s decision to pursue this action. The company insists that enrolling in and leaving Uber One is transparent and easy. They claim that these processes are above board legally.

“We are disappointed that the FTC chose to move forward with this action, but are confident that the courts will agree with what we already know: Uber One’s sign-up and cancellation processes are clear, simple, and follow the letter and spirit of the law,” – Uber spokesperson

The FTC’s pervasive allegations of Uber’s shoddy consent practices are alarming. They further pointed out that Uber does not include the subscription price, which is up to $9.99/month, in its calculations of how much customers will save. This has led to many debates around what the overall value proposition of the subscription is, and if it’s truly providing what it promised.

Criticism of FTC’s Investigative Process

Christine Wilson, a former FTC commissioner, lambasted the investigative process that culminated in this enforcement action. She referred to it as “the unconventional nature of the rushed investigative process” and expressed disappointment over what she perceives as a lack of rigor and fairness from the agency.

“The unconventional nature of the rushed investigative process that preceded this enforcement action was compounded by the addition of new and unvetted allegations at the last minute. It is disappointing to see the FTC stray from the rigor and fairness that has long defined the agency at its best,” – Christine Wilson

As the lawsuit advances, it will shed further light on the longstanding conflict between the nation’s consumer protection agency and powerful and preferred corporate interests. Uber has been in the hot seat recently. This raises larger questions about the way companies approach consent for their subscriptions, especially in an age of plentiful digital services.

The FTC already focused heavily on how processing subscription services can be “incredibly challenging” for consumers. This emphasizes the dire need for clarity and transparency from companies like Uber.

What The Author Thinks The FTC’s move to challenge Uber’s subscription practices reflects a growing need for greater transparency in digital services. While Uber maintains that its processes are clear and straightforward, the allegations highlight a critical issue many consumers face—being unknowingly enrolled in recurring services. This case will likely set important precedents for how tech companies handle user consent, and the broader implications for consumer rights are hard to ignore.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

