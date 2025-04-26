Gemini Reaches 350 Million Monthly Active Users, According to Court Data

As of March, Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, has reached 350 million monthly active users globally, according to internal data shared during the company’s ongoing antitrust trial. This marks a significant increase in Gemini’s user base.

Gemini’s user growth has been dramatic over the past year. While the chatbot had only 9 million daily active users in October 2024, it skyrocketed to 35 million daily active users by March 2025. This surge in usage highlights the growing adoption of AI tools, particularly through integrations with widely-used platforms like Google Workspace, Chrome, and Samsung phones.

Still Behind Major Competitors

Despite its rapid growth, Gemini is still behind some of the most popular AI tools in the market. According to Google’s data, ChatGPT, one of its primary competitors, boasted around 600 million monthly active users in March. Meta’s AI offerings are also close, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg reporting 500 million monthly active users in September. This shows the immense competition in the AI space, despite Gemini’s significant strides.

Gemini’s rapid rise is largely attributed to its integration into several popular products and platforms, making it more accessible to users across different devices and applications. Google’s strategy of embedding its AI in everyday technology appears to be paying off, but it will need to continue expanding its user base to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Meta AI.

Author’s Opinion As AI continues to shape the future of tech, Google’s Gemini has clearly gained traction among users. However, the AI landscape is highly competitive, and maintaining its growth curve will require constant innovation and refinement. With major players like OpenAI and Meta also making significant strides, Gemini must continue to prove its value to both consumers and developers to stay ahead.

Featured image credit: Heute

