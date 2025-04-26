Ford Introduces Exclusive Experience Program for High-End Pickups

Ford Motor is launching a premium ownership experience for its highest-end pickup truck customers with a new program designed for “Platinum Plus” buyers. This service aims to provide a more curated, exclusive experience for those purchasing Ford’s most expensive trucks.

The new “Platinum Plus” program offers a range of premium services, including a personal concierge, virtual tutorial tours, gifts, accessory discounts, and a “Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan” that covers up to 25,000 miles or two years, whichever comes first. These services are aimed at making the ownership experience of Ford’s $100,000 Super Duty F-Series pickups even more luxurious.

Platinum Plus Models: Design Details and Features

This new program replaces Ford’s “Limited” models as the highest tier of its F-Series pickups. Brian Rathsburg, marketing manager for the Ford F-Series Super Duty, shared during an event that this experience gives the company a competitive advantage. “When [customers] purchase the top of the lineup for Super Duty, they expect a more premium experience,” he explained. “We’re excited to kind of start with this concept.”

Alongside the program, the “Platinum Plus” trucks also feature high-end design details like plush “Smoked Truffle” interiors with Venetian leather and unique exterior touches such as a satin finish grille with bright chrome inserts.

Impact of Tariffs on Pricing and Future Plans

Rathsburg, however, declined to comment on how President Donald Trump’s 25% auto tariffs might affect the pricing of the F-Series Super Duty, including the new Platinum Plus models. Ford is closely monitoring the situation, especially with reports that it could raise vehicle prices next month if the tariffs remain in place.

Ford’s move into curated, exclusive services is not a new one, but it is particularly notable for a mainstream brand like Ford, as this type of premium service has traditionally been reserved for luxury brands. The initiative follows Ford’s earlier efforts with its “Pro” fleet customers, which also focused on providing more personalized services for businesses, including logistics and fleet management.

Rathsburg noted, “Everything we see says that this is gonna be a nice improvement for consumers,” highlighting that the Platinum Plus experience aims to add significant value for buyers of Ford’s high-end trucks.

What The Author Thinks Ford’s new Platinum Plus program is an intriguing move to compete with luxury brands, but it could also signal a shift toward premium services becoming a standard expectation, even in the mainstream vehicle market. As car buyers increasingly demand more personalized, high-end experiences, other automakers will likely follow Ford’s lead. However, this shift also raises questions about the impact of price hikes on consumers, especially when tariffs and inflation are already pushing costs higher.

Featured image credit: Roberto Lee Cortes via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR