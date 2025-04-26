DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Ford Introduces Exclusive Experience Program for High-End Pickups

ByYasmeeta Oon

Apr 26, 2025

Ford Introduces Exclusive Experience Program for High-End Pickups

Ford Motor is launching a premium ownership experience for its highest-end pickup truck customers with a new program designed for “Platinum Plus” buyers. This service aims to provide a more curated, exclusive experience for those purchasing Ford’s most expensive trucks.

The new “Platinum Plus” program offers a range of premium services, including a personal concierge, virtual tutorial tours, gifts, accessory discounts, and a “Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan” that covers up to 25,000 miles or two years, whichever comes first. These services are aimed at making the ownership experience of Ford’s $100,000 Super Duty F-Series pickups even more luxurious.

Platinum Plus Models: Design Details and Features

This new program replaces Ford’s “Limited” models as the highest tier of its F-Series pickups. Brian Rathsburg, marketing manager for the Ford F-Series Super Duty, shared during an event that this experience gives the company a competitive advantage. “When [customers] purchase the top of the lineup for Super Duty, they expect a more premium experience,” he explained. “We’re excited to kind of start with this concept.”

Alongside the program, the “Platinum Plus” trucks also feature high-end design details like plush “Smoked Truffle” interiors with Venetian leather and unique exterior touches such as a satin finish grille with bright chrome inserts.

Impact of Tariffs on Pricing and Future Plans

Rathsburg, however, declined to comment on how President Donald Trump’s 25% auto tariffs might affect the pricing of the F-Series Super Duty, including the new Platinum Plus models. Ford is closely monitoring the situation, especially with reports that it could raise vehicle prices next month if the tariffs remain in place.

Ford’s move into curated, exclusive services is not a new one, but it is particularly notable for a mainstream brand like Ford, as this type of premium service has traditionally been reserved for luxury brands. The initiative follows Ford’s earlier efforts with its “Pro” fleet customers, which also focused on providing more personalized services for businesses, including logistics and fleet management.

Rathsburg noted, “Everything we see says that this is gonna be a nice improvement for consumers,” highlighting that the Platinum Plus experience aims to add significant value for buyers of Ford’s high-end trucks.

What The Author Thinks

Ford’s new Platinum Plus program is an intriguing move to compete with luxury brands, but it could also signal a shift toward premium services becoming a standard expectation, even in the mainstream vehicle market. As car buyers increasingly demand more personalized, high-end experiences, other automakers will likely follow Ford’s lead. However, this shift also raises questions about the impact of price hikes on consumers, especially when tariffs and inflation are already pushing costs higher.

Featured image credit: Roberto Lee Cortes via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Gemini Reaches 350 Million Monthly Active Users, According to Court Data
Apr 26, 2025 Hilary Ong
WhatsApp Introduces Advanced Chat Privacy for More Secure Messaging
Apr 26, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon’s Kuiper Faces Production Delays in Race Against Starlink
Apr 26, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801