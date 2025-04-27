Musk’s Government Role Faces Increased Scrutiny

Musk’s special government employee position— announced in early February —is coming under greater scrutiny. He’s slated to depart from this position by the end of May. In his first public appearance after being elected, President Donald Trump announced that collaborative work with DOGE would be ongoing. He reiterated that the agency would continue to push forward despite Musk’s expected exit.

Though Musk completed the mandatory short-form financial disclosure, it has not yet been made public. Reports suggest that his business interests are already beginning to intersect with his government responsibilities, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest. As a special government employee, Musk is limited to 130 days of service within a 365-day period, which complicates his multiple roles.

Musk’s Reduced Government Involvement

Musk indicated that he is nearing the end of his full-time focus on his ad hoc role, likening his efforts to using a “chainsaw” to cut waste from federal operations. He recently announced plans to divest his commitment to DOGE beginning in May. He will continue to spend a good chunk of time each week on governmental issues.

“I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it is useful,” Musk remarked regarding his future involvement.

Even with the cut to his time budget, Trump was quick to stress that the work already begun by Musk would continue on. “There will be a point where he is gonna have to leave and when he does the secretaries will take totally over and DOGE will stay active,” Trump asserted. He boasted about the prowess of other following personnel members to keep the agency’s momentum.

As Musk advances to his exit, questions about secrecy, legality of his role as CEO, and ethical implications come into play. Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, expressed worries about Mr. Musk’s control of DOGE’s value. Becker claimed that giving Musk blanket authority to make potentially dangerous decisions would violate the intent of the special government employee law.

Elon Musk, for example, should not have a seat at the table making decisions that affect matters connected to his private fortunes. After twenty years, it’s even more important that these decisions are made fairly, without bias and in the open. Stier stated. He further criticized how the administration has handled transparency, saying, “I don’t think we do understand yet the full contours because it has been an unbelievably nontransparent operation.”

Legal Constraints on Musk’s Role

The Department of Justice has recently reiterated that special government employees, such as Musk, are subject to the emoluments clause. Their charter law 21-267 prevents them from receiving any direct compensation from foreign states. This additional limitation at least provides a second thread of complexity to Musk’s multi-angled role in the gigantic administration.

Until now, Musk has made some pretty grand promises of $1 trillion in savings through his efforts. Nevertheless, he has so far failed to publish any serious evidence to support this claim. He does not plan to stay indefinitely with DOGE. Beginning next month, he will be spending significantly less time running the agency.

“Starting next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly,” Musk confirmed in a recent statement. We wish him the best as he makes this personal and professional decision to step back and reassess how he should spend his time.

The situation points to a wider trend in the Trump administration, that of the double duty dilemma. While we celebrate his artistic crowd-source tactics, the greater concern still has to do with effectiveness and accountability in government operations.

Yet as his administration comes to an end, Musk suggested he might stick around longer. He could stay active even through 2029, when Trump’s term expires. He stated, “I’ll have to continue doing it for, I think, probably the remainder of the president’s term, just to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back.”

As DOGE awaits new leadership in the shadow of Musk’s exit, its future is far from certain. Judging by Trump’s tremendous confidence in his administration’s abilities, you’d think that such an agency wouldn’t face any oncoming turbulence as a result of this transition. “We have a lot of smart people. Trump said that most of those folks would be replacing them or coming into those agencies. Then they will try to make the institution better from the inside.

Author’s Opinion While Musk’s departure from DOGE may seem like a strategic recalibration, it raises important concerns about transparency, accountability, and the influence of his personal business interests on government functions. The growing conflicts of interest and legal questions surrounding his dual roles highlight the challenges of balancing corporate ambitions with public responsibilities. As Musk scales back his involvement, it will be crucial for the administration to address these concerns and ensure a smooth transition that upholds the integrity of the government operations Musk has been involved in.

Featured image credit: Digital Mom Blog

