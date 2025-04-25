Bluesky Faces Government Censorship Pressure but Third-Party Apps Remain Unaffected

Bluesky, the decentralized social media platform developed on top of the AT Protocol, has responded by limiting access to 72 accounts within Turkey. Notably, this move was made at the request of the Turkish government. This decision was prompted by an official appeal from the Turkish Freedom of Expression Association. It highlights the latest clashes between social media companies and the government over the regulation of free speech.

So far, Bluesky has enforced these restrictions by culling 59 accounts. They assert that this move is needed to safeguard our national security and public safety. Beyond the initial 12 accounts, the platform rendered another 13 accounts and at least one post invisible to users in Turkey. This series of actions underscores the complexities of operating a social media platform that must navigate both user freedom and governmental demands.

Geographic Labelers and the Moderation System

Built on the AT Protocol, Bluesky uses geographic labelers to handle content moderation according to locality. Of the above examples, perhaps most telling of the Turkish company’s toxic moderation system was the addition of a Turkish labeler to content moderation. The geographic labelers are in daily control of the content that appears to Turkish users. This duty derives only from federal statute regulation.

Bluesky is committed to adhering to these regulations in every respect. The same rules don’t apply to third-party applications that tap its infrastructure. These third-party apps, collectively referred to as part of the open social web known as the ATmosphere, can bypass the restrictions that Bluesky has implemented. This creates a scenario where users in Turkey, like anywhere else, are able to access content without restrictions. They can do it in places like Skeets, Ouranos, Deer.social and Skywalker—free from the censorship wheel.

Deer.social recently pledged to implement a “no location” option into its app. This new feature, if it worked properly, would let users easily escape all of these third-party geographic labelers and government-slice moderation censorship. Users of the main Bluesky app can customize their moderation options. Of course, they don’t have a choice about the moderation services that Bluesky imposes.

The consequences of this venturing go far beyond Turkey. And specialists are sounding the alarm that governments are increasing the intensity of their attacks on social media. As such, Bluesky’s community should prepare for future demands to censor posts or limit speech, including demands from the U.S.

Community Concerns and Alternative Views

Aviva Ruben, a member of the Bluesky community, expressed her concerns regarding the platform’s current policies and their potential evolution.

“I like the current policy, but I do fear it will get more restrictive or change in the future–a great reason to continue pushing on alternative App Views.” – Aviva Ruben

118 Users are more worried than ever about the amount of government control versus individual liberties on online platforms. This sentiment starkly illustrates their increasing fears. This would allow third-party apps to develop creative and innovative user interfaces and approaches to consuming Bluesky’s content. This new capability only further complicates the ongoing debate about these technologies.

For now, though, even accounts that Bluesky has censored are still preserved in Bluesky’s infrastructure. It’s crucial to understand that they are not fully prohibited. For one, they have extensive access to relays and personal data stores (PDSs). This provides them a way to remain engaged outside the larger Bluesky ecosystem, despite their visibility and presence within Turkey being severely restricted.

Governments the world over have been ramping up the pressure on social media platforms to uphold their local laws. How Bluesky addresses these requests will serve as an example for other platforms that are grappling with the same unique challenges. Content censorship policies and moderation practices have shifted dramatically in real-time. Users and developers alike will be watching these changes with great interest in the coming years.

What The Author Thinks Bluesky’s approach to content moderation is a stark reminder of the increasing pressure social media platforms face from governments around the world. While the platform’s decentralized nature offers some promise for free speech, the reality is that it must still navigate local regulations that may restrict user expression. As more governments push for stricter controls, the balance between censorship and user autonomy will become even more critical. Bluesky’s response will set a precedent for how decentralized platforms handle future challenges in a highly regulated world.

Featured image credit: rawpixel

