Coincidence and Diplomacy Shape Key Trump-Zelensky Meeting at St. Peter’s

On that fateful day outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky did not escape a real possibility. This meeting at Pope Francis’ funeral was the highpoint—at least so far—in their fraught relationship. The two leaders have a long and contentious history between them. Only 57 days ago, they found themselves face to face at the White House, and after a contentious exchange, sending Zelensky packing. Their most recent meeting in the Vatican has sparked new hope. European officials pushed for this meeting, hoping to reestablish diplomatic dialogue to end the continuing war in Ukraine.

The Vatican Meeting

The Vatican meeting took place behind locked doors, in a secluded corner of St. Peter’s Basilica. Vatican officials arranged three chairs in a line for Trump, Zelensky and their translator. Of course, the mood was heavy with the events surrounding the state funeral, but leaders used the moment to start an important conversation. Zelensky had already succeeded in pushing Trump into providing Ukraine much-needed military assistance. What we wouldn’t give to know some of the specifics of their discussions, though. Trump has framed this request as the same thing that any leader would ask when trying to ensure the defense of their country.

In their phone call, the two leaders apparently agreed to ramp up military aid. They even talked about the highly charged question of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Even more recently, Trump indicated that a U.S. peace proposal could accept Russian control over Crimea. This would be a very big deal, with directly damaging effects on Ukraine’s sovereignty and a current war-negotiating position.

The entire tone of the discussion changed after the Angel of Death emoji. Trump bailed out on the meeting after a terse meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was done to facilitate direct Trump-Zelensky interactions. As a result, it perhaps produced an openness that allowed for a more direct conversation to happen between them. Trump would go on to criticize Zelensky’s attitude. He added, “I do see him as being more level-headed, I think he really understands the big picture. I believe he does want to cut a deal.”

Trump’s Stronger Stance on Putin

In the wake of the meeting, President Trump’s tone on Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted 180 degrees. This change led to his strongest condemnation of Putin to date. His comments have created a new wave of hope in Ukraine. International observers have recently come to think that he would take the war in a different direction.

“I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal. We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it and just go back to life.” – Donald Trump

The meeting should be seen as a possible turning point on the path toward a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Trump’s aides hoped that this meeting might set the stage for a more productive relationship with Zelensky in the future.

Little is known about their discussions. It’s obvious that the two leaders are under intense pressure to address the war’s fallout. Marco Rubio recently emphasized the urgency of forthcoming decisions regarding U.S. involvement in Ukraine: “This week is going to be really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in, or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally, if not more, important.”

Zelensky’s request for weapons indicates his ongoing commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression. Still, if enacted, Trump’s idea to formally recognize Crimea as part of Russia would make the relationship a whole lot worse – and that’s saying something.

What The Author Thinks The shifting dynamics in U.S.-Ukraine diplomacy are a critical moment in the broader international response to the Russian invasion. While Trump’s willingness to negotiate peace is important, the potential for long-term consequences, especially regarding Crimea, could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and embolden Russian aggression. As both sides continue their diplomatic efforts, it’s crucial to ensure any peace proposals do not sacrifice fundamental principles of international law and human rights.

