Noveba Expands Digital Payment Capabilities with Google Pay Integration

Noveba has expanded its digital banking capabilities by enabling Google Pay integration for all cardholders. This enhancement allows users to make secure, contactless payments and withdraw cash at ATMs that support contactless transactions using their mobile devices. The update reflects Noveba’s ongoing commitment to providing seamless, technology-driven financial solutions for individuals and businesses.

With this integration, Noveba cardholders can add both physical and virtual cards to Google Wallet, ensuring quick and easy transactions without the need for a physical card. Google Pay functionality enhances accessibility, enabling users to manage payments, store essential financial information, and conduct transactions with enhanced security measures.

The adoption of virtual cards is further strengthening digital payment security. Noveba’s virtual cards provide a secure alternative for online shopping and everyday transactions. With instant activation, users can generate a virtual card, add it to Google Wallet, and begin using it immediately. Virtual cards also contribute to sustainability efforts by reducing plastic waste while offering flexibility in managing finances.

The expansion to Google Pay is part of Noveba’s broader initiative to enhance digital banking services, providing greater convenience for customers who seek modern, contactless payment solutions. By leveraging innovative financial technology, Noveba continues to develop solutions that align with the evolving needs of its clients.

About Noveba

Noveba, an authorized Electronic Money Institution since 2019, is a global fintech provider headquartered in London. The company facilitates seamless banking solutions for individuals and businesses, offering UK bank accounts and advanced payment services. Noveba supports a range of payment methods, including debit cards, company expense cards, and transactions via SEPA, SEPA Instant, TARGET2, FPS, CHAPS, and Bacs. Focused on security, efficiency, and innovation, Noveba simplifies financial management while driving growth for clients.

Noveba cards are issued by DECTA Limited, a company registered in England and Wales and authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (FRN: 900592). DECTA Limited holds Principal Member status of Visa International and Mastercard Worldwide. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International, and Visa is a registered trademark of Visa Inc. Noveba Limited is a company registered in England with company number 11610200, authorized and regulated under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution (Firm Reference Number: 900924).

For additional details, visit noveba.com