Dungeon Lords Turns 20—And Finds New Life as a Dark Fantasy Novel Series

Two decades after the release of the original Dungeon Lords PC game, the name returns—this time as a dark fantasy novel series, officially trademarked and reimagined by author J.B. Coleman. With today’s release of the paperback and audiobook editions of Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, the project has evolved from a passion project into a fully realized literary franchise.

And as of April 29, 2025, the brand now belongs officially to its creator. Dungeon Lords® is now a federally registered trademark of Rehash Media, LLC, solidifying Coleman’s vision to take the name in an entirely new direction—one built for modern fantasy readers, RPG fans, and anyone drawn to a story where power corrupts, prophecies twist, and fate is created, not pre-determined.

A Name That Lingered—and a Story That Needed Telling

In May of 2005, Dungeon Lords, a fantasy action RPG developed by Heuristic Park, launched on PC. Though plagued by bugs and controversy, the game developed a cult following and left behind a curious legacy: a name that stuck in the memory of players, even as the franchise faded.

Fast forward to December 2023, when J.B. Coleman, a lifelong gamer and storyteller, purchased the dormant domain DungeonLords.com. He wasn’t looking to remake the game. He saw the name for what it could be—a banner for a new world.

“I didn’t want to revive the game. I wanted to reimagine what the name Dungeon Lords could mean,” says Coleman. “It sounded like a fantasy epic waiting to happen, and that’s exactly what I built.”

The result was Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, a dark fantasy novel first launched on April 22nd in Kindle and hardcover editions. Now, as of May 5, it’s available in paperback and audiobook, making it more accessible to fans across formats.

There is also a version available in Large Print, because fantasy knows no bounds.

The Book: A Fantasy World in the Shadow of a Fallen Hero

Set in a fractured world after a failed prophecy, The Lost Disciple tells the story of five unlikely characters drawn together by fate. The chosen one did rise—but instead of saving the world, he betrayed it. The consequences of that choice now ripple across the kingdom.

The book doesn’t follow one hero. It follows a party. Each character—Faro, Tobi, Lena, Thora, and Mathias—carries their own baggage, motives, and grudges. Inspired by the character dynamics of RPGs and the emotional arcs of long-form storytelling, Dungeon Lords is more about what happens when the story goes off-script—and the people left behind are forced to step into the roles they never asked for.

“It’s not about destiny,” Coleman says. “It’s about what happens when destiny falls apart and the wrong people are left holding the pieces. It’s about creating the fate that you believe in.”

Trademark Secured, Future in Motion

The recent registration of the Dungeon Lords® trademark is more than legal housekeeping—it’s a milestone in the journey from domain to franchise.

The registration covers books, game manuals, digital downloads, and RPG-related products, giving Coleman and Rehash Media full ownership over the brand in the fantasy publishing and gaming space.

With DungeonLords.com now serving as the central hub for the series, the registration sets the stage for future expansion—additional novels, possible game supplements, and even collaborations with creators in the fantasy and RPG communities.

“I didn’t just want to tell a story—I wanted to build a world that could live beyond the page,” says Coleman. “Now that the trademark is secured, I can do that without compromise.”

For Fantasy Readers and RPG Fans Alike

Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple is already resonating with fans of Critical Role-style storytelling, character-driven fantasy, and RPG-inspired narratives. It blends gritty fantasy with strategic pacing, emotional fallout, and a sense of party dynamics that will feel familiar to anyone who’s ever rolled dice at a table.

Early reviewers have praised its character depth, party tension, and the sense that the world itself is reacting to every mistake the characters make.

With today’s release of the paperback edition and the audiobook (narrated to match the story’s tone and tension, with multiple character voices included), Dungeon Lords is available in every major format—and built for readers who want more than a single perspective or a hero’s journey with a clean arc.

Available Now

About DungeonLords.com

DungeonLords.com is an independent fantasy brand created by author J.B. Coleman. Built around the dark fantasy series Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, the brand merges character-driven storytelling, RPG influences, and a long-term publishing vision. As of April 29, 2025, Dungeon Lords® is a federally registered trademark owned by Rehash Media, LLC.

