Nano Hearing Aids Expands Access to Affordable Hearing Support Across the U.S.

With hearing loss impacting approximately 15% of US adults, the National Institutes of Health estimates 28.8 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. Despite these findings, hearing aid use remains low, due in part to high costs and limited insurance coverage, says a report from the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Traditional hearing aids can cost between $1,000 and $4,000 per device, often placing them out of reach for many. Nano Hearing Aids addresses barriers related to cost and accessibility with an affordable, direct-to-consumer retail model, allowing consumers to purchase devices at prices as low as $297 per pair without a prescription.

Early Intervention Critical As Hearing Loss Tied To Cognitive & Mental Health Risks

Untreated hearing loss has been linked to various health issues, including depression, cognitive decline, and dementia. A study by Johns Hopkins University found that mild hearing loss doubled the risk of dementia, while moderate loss tripled it. Addressing hearing loss early may help mitigate these risks.

“Hearing Shouldn’t Be A Luxury”

“Hearing loss can profoundly impact daily life, and access to care shouldn’t depend on income,” said Dan Thomas, Vice President of Operations at Nano Hearing Aids. “Our goal is to make high-quality hearing technology both affordable and accessible.”

Geographic Gaps In Audiology Services Highlight Role Of OTC Access

Beyond financial barriers, geographic disparities can also limit access to hearing care. Research by Dr. Arrianna Marie Planey, a health and medical geographer, reveals audiologists are often not available in the areas where hearing loss is prevalent, particularly in rural regions. Appalachia and parts of the South, including Alabama, show above-average rates of hearing loss with minimal access to audiologist intervention. OTC hearing aids, like the ones available through Nano Hearing Aids, offer an accessible alternative by removing the need for in-person fittings and enabling individuals to receive the hearing support they need regardless of where they reside.

Market Shifts Favor Affordable, Direct-to-Consumer Innovation

OTC hearing aids are also contributing to a broader shift in how hearing care is delivered, increasing competition and incentivizing more affordable options. By selling direct-to-consumer, Nano bypasses traditional supply chain markups and offers feature-rich hearing aids at less than one-tenth the price of many prescription models. This framework addresses a widespread gap where millions of adults who could benefit from hearing aids risk remaining underserved due to a lack of affordable and accessible solutions.

Feature-Rich OTC Hearing Support From Nano Hearing Aids

Nano’s First Ear Plus BTE and CIC models incorporate features typically found in higher-priced devices, including noise reduction technology, feedback management, and rechargeable batteries. The BTE model offers up to 20 hours of use per charge, while the CIC model provides up to 18 hours. Both models include user-friendly controls and come with portable charging cases, enhancing user convenience.

Nano also offers an affordable Elite Protection Plan, providing coverage for loss, theft, and accidental damage, further reducing potential financial burdens for users. With a 45-day money-back guarantee, a one-year warranty, and 24/7 lifetime customer support, Nano aims to provide peace of mind alongside their products.

By combining advanced technology with affordability and ease of access, Nano Hearing Aids is making essential hearing solutions more attainable for a broader population.

