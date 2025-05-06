Trump Says He Wants to Rename Veterans Day to Victory Day for World War I

President Donald Trump previously called for making May 8 Victory Day, or “Victory Day for World War II.” This date memorializes the point in 1945 when the Allied forces celebrated the termination of war in Europe, otherwise famously known as V-E Day. Trump himself confirmed this in a post on Truth Social. He thinks this day should be celebrated considering America’s important involvement in the war.

Veterans Day is officially recognized on November 11th. It started out as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War I hostilities on this date in 1918. Veterans organizations came together just like this after America’s participation in World War II and the Korean War. So they lobbied Congress to make the day more meaningful. Four years later in 1954, lawmakers changed the legislation to officially name Armistice Day to Veterans Day. This amendment turned the day into a memorial for all U.S. veterans from all wars, including the new conflicts of Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Trump’s Proposal for May 8 as a Commemoration Day

Or how, in Trump’s proposal at least, he could possibly be expected to keep and care for veterans of these wars. He stated, “We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so. ” This confirming phrase further emphasizes his concern that the sacrifices and contributions of U.S. forces are not recognized or appreciated enough.

May 8 also happens to be the date of the greatest military victory in history—the defeat of Nazi Germany. Hostilities didn’t end in the Pacific either, with widely reported fighting continuing for another three months after that date. September 2, 1945 is an important date on our calendar as it represents the official end of World War II. On this momentous day, Japan signed surrender documents on board the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, celebrated ever since as V-J Day.

The Bill to Establish May 8 as a Holiday

The bill to establish May 8 as a holiday adds to the long history of other important U.S. observances. Take Memorial Day, which honors those who died in defense of our country and is observed on the last Monday in May. Trump did not clarify whether he intends for May 8 to become a federal holiday akin to Veterans Day.

Both in his introduction and in Trump’s remarks, the hall’s curator emphasized America’s unmatched contribution to winning World War II. He noted, “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II.”

Advocacy for an official recognition of May 8 is still happening. It remains to be seen how this very new proposal will play with veterans and the public at large. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has previously described Veterans Day as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace,” highlighting the importance of remembering all veterans’ sacrifices.

Author’s Opinion The proposal to establish May 8 as Victory Day is a complex and symbolic move that speaks to America’s role in shaping history. However, this would need to be carefully considered, especially in the context of the existing Veterans Day and Memorial Day, to ensure the impact of such a commemoration is meaningful and not just an additional symbolic gesture.

