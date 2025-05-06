DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump Says He Wants to Rename Veterans Day to Victory Day for World War I

ByDayne Lee

May 6, 2025

Trump Says He Wants to Rename Veterans Day to Victory Day for World War I

President Donald Trump previously called for making May 8 Victory Day, or “Victory Day for World War II.” This date memorializes the point in 1945 when the Allied forces celebrated the termination of war in Europe, otherwise famously known as V-E Day. Trump himself confirmed this in a post on Truth Social. He thinks this day should be celebrated considering America’s important involvement in the war.

Veterans Day is officially recognized on November 11th. It started out as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War I hostilities on this date in 1918. Veterans organizations came together just like this after America’s participation in World War II and the Korean War. So they lobbied Congress to make the day more meaningful. Four years later in 1954, lawmakers changed the legislation to officially name Armistice Day to Veterans Day. This amendment turned the day into a memorial for all U.S. veterans from all wars, including the new conflicts of Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Trump’s Proposal for May 8 as a Commemoration Day

Or how, in Trump’s proposal at least, he could possibly be expected to keep and care for veterans of these wars. He stated, “We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so. ” This confirming phrase further emphasizes his concern that the sacrifices and contributions of U.S. forces are not recognized or appreciated enough.

May 8 also happens to be the date of the greatest military victory in history—the defeat of Nazi Germany. Hostilities didn’t end in the Pacific either, with widely reported fighting continuing for another three months after that date. September 2, 1945 is an important date on our calendar as it represents the official end of World War II. On this momentous day, Japan signed surrender documents on board the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, celebrated ever since as V-J Day.

The Bill to Establish May 8 as a Holiday

The bill to establish May 8 as a holiday adds to the long history of other important U.S. observances. Take Memorial Day, which honors those who died in defense of our country and is observed on the last Monday in May. Trump did not clarify whether he intends for May 8 to become a federal holiday akin to Veterans Day.

Both in his introduction and in Trump’s remarks, the hall’s curator emphasized America’s unmatched contribution to winning World War II. He noted, “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II.”

Advocacy for an official recognition of May 8 is still happening. It remains to be seen how this very new proposal will play with veterans and the public at large. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has previously described Veterans Day as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace,” highlighting the importance of remembering all veterans’ sacrifices.

Author’s Opinion

The proposal to establish May 8 as Victory Day is a complex and symbolic move that speaks to America’s role in shaping history. However, this would need to be carefully considered, especially in the context of the existing Veterans Day and Memorial Day, to ensure the impact of such a commemoration is meaningful and not just an additional symbolic gesture.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Pinterest Updates Visual Search with New AI-Powered Features
May 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Set to Raise Millions from Crypto and Meme Coins This Month
May 6, 2025 Dayne Lee
Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC) and Blustream Corporation will Partner to Transform Brand Performance with Predictive Consumer Nurturing.
May 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801