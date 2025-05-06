SPV.co Introduces All-in-One Platform for Fund Managers, Syndicates, and Investors

SPV.co today announced the launch of its all-in-one platform for the creation and management of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), designed to meet the growing needs of fund managers, angel syndicates, family offices, and institutional investors. The new software platform eliminates the need for multiple service providers by streamlining every step of the investment lifecycle—from entity formation and investor onboarding to capital calls, compliance, and K-1 delivery.

“SPV.co is solving a real pain point for investment professionals,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co. “The SPV landscape has been stuck in the past—spread across spreadsheets, lawyers, and multiple disconnected tools. We built SPV.co to solve that, providing one clean, compliant interface for every aspect of the investment lifecycle.”

Designed for Simplicity, Built for Scale

With private capital markets expanding and deal velocity increasing, SPV.co offers a modern solution to an outdated process. The platform brings together legal, financial, and operational workflows into a single user-friendly interface.

Key features include:

Entity Formation : Fast-track SPV setup in the U.S. and select international jurisdictions.

: Fast-track SPV setup in the U.S. and select international jurisdictions. Investor Onboarding : Digital subscription agreements, AML/KYC checks, and e-signature integration.

: Digital subscription agreements, AML/KYC checks, and e-signature integration. Capital Management : Integrated capital call tools, escrow handling, and banking via Stripe and trusted partners.

: Integrated capital call tools, escrow handling, and banking via Stripe and trusted partners. Cap Table & Reporting : Real-time cap table tracking with automated equity updates and investor dashboards.

: Real-time cap table tracking with automated equity updates and investor dashboards. Tax & Compliance : Built-in K-1 generation, FATCA compliance, and audit-ready recordkeeping.

: Built-in K-1 generation, FATCA compliance, and audit-ready recordkeeping. White-Labeling : Firms can brand SPVs with their own logo, domain, and investor experience.

: Firms can brand SPVs with their own logo, domain, and investor experience. Data-Rich Dashboards: LP and GP portals with live document tracking, distributions, and fund performance metrics.

Corey Engel, CTO of SPV.co, emphasized the platform’s technical efficiency:

“Our technology stack is designed to reduce friction at every step—whether it’s onboarding dozens of LPs, issuing K-1s, or managing rolling closes. We’re making what used to take weeks happen in minutes.”

Meeting the Needs of Modern Investors

Whether you’re launching a first-time syndicate or managing multiple vehicles per quarter, SPV.co was built to scale with the needs of modern capital allocators.

“Fund managers, syndicators, and family offices are looking for ways to operate leaner and faster without compromising compliance or investor trust,” said Ryan Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer. “We’ve already seen strong adoption among real estate syndicators, angel groups, and family offices. What excites us is how scalable this is—whether you’re running your first SPV or your fiftieth.”

About SPV.co

SPV.co is a software platform built to simplify the formation and management of special purpose vehicles. The company offers an end-to-end solution for fund managers, angel syndicates, and institutional investors who need a faster, more transparent way to launch deals and manage investor capital. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, SPV.co is on a mission to make private capital more accessible, compliant, and efficient. For local Arkansas real estate syndications, SPV.co utilizes local real estate agency, Estate.co. For more information on SPVs and the services the company provides, please visit https://spv.co