Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC) and Blustream Corporation will Partner to Transform Brand Performance with Predictive Consumer Nurturing.

IBC, a Global Advisory and Investment Firm focused on functional beverages, food, consumer package goods, wellness and wellbeing, and new technologies impacting these industries, has announced an exciting partnership with Blustream, the pioneer in elevating the post-purchase product experience. This collaboration establishes IBC and Blustream as strategic partners in the beverage industries, setting the stage for advanced consumer engagement and support for food & beverage brand owners and retailers worldwide.

The partnership integrates Blustream’s cutting-edge, predictive consumer nurturing technology with IBC’s extensive beverage and CPG industry expertise and reach. Blustream’s platform enables companies to connect with their customers through personalized, automated messaging, offering tailored lifestyle tips, educational resources, and purchase recommendations. IBC Partners provide an exceptional blend of skill sets and experiences to help brands grow and create a competitive advantage across the Beverage and CPG landscape. Together, the companies will help clients boost repeat purchases that drive revenue, reduce returns, and maximize the lifetime value of each consumer.

“Blustream has redefined the customer post-purchase experience by connecting brands with their audiences in meaningful, data-driven ways,” said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder of Blustream. “Our collaboration with IBC will allow us to scale these capabilities, helping beverage industry brands increase Lifetime Value and grow their businesses like never before. The technology and approach we employ has demonstrated exceptional results, including community retention rates exceeding 90% and significant revenue growth.”

By including Blustream’s predictive consumer nurturing technology in IBC’s array of capabilities, it will allow brand owners to create enduring connections with their consumers, helping to turn one-time buyers into lifelong customers. It will also introduce Blustream to a broad range of potential new business through IBC’s long-standing industry presence, performance and relationships in the beverage and CPG sectors.

“We assist established CPG companies, brand owners, and emerging businesses with market and industry expertise that allows them to go faster and reduce their risk, while increasing their likelihood of success”, said John Carson, Chairman. “Partnering with Blustream allows us to take this commitment further, enabling our clients to offer a superior ownership experience that fosters long-term customer loyalty and success.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the high churn rates in the beverage industry, particularly among first-time buyers of products. By providing consistent engagement and educational resources through Blustream’s platform, clients can ensure that more customers utilize their products along their lifestyle journeys and thrive with the proper guidance, support, and aftermarket accessories.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.



IBC is a global advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a strategic network of industry relationships worldwide, investment capital resources, and institutional debt sources, along with specialized consultants and management teams. These resources provide our partnership companies expertise, industry proficiencies and access to new markets with supply chain and R&D resources along with valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities. IBC is actively seeking companies in its targeted verticals that have unique products and dedicated management that can develop into category leaders. For more information visit https://inbevcapital.com.

About Blustream

Blustream is a product ownership AI company. We believe every company should deliver exceptional product experiences to their consumers. Our Product Ownership AI is an intelligent, adaptive messaging platform capable of sending personalized, automated messages to product owners at exactly the right time. Consumer product and services companies across industries turn to Blustream to build innovative product experiences that drive revenue, retention and LTV. Give your products a voice: www.blustream.io.

