SPV.co Integrates with Legal Docs, E-Signature Tools, and Stripe to Streamline SPV Formation

May 6, 2025

SPV.co, the modern software platform for special purpose vehicle (SPV) creation and management, today announced a suite of powerful integrations designed to streamline the SPV formation process from start to finish. The new features include automated access to jurisdiction-specific legal documentation, built-in digital signature functionality, and seamless capital contributions via Stripe—all within the SPV.co dashboard.

These integrations eliminate the need for GPs, syndicate leads, and fund managers to coordinate between lawyers, banks, and e-signature tools, enabling faster and more compliant deal execution.

“These integrations represent a major leap forward for private capital formation,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co. “We’re eliminating the fragmented, manual process that’s long defined SPVs—bringing everything into one streamlined, digital experience.”

A Unified Platform for SPV Setup

SPV.co’s new integrations are designed to solve the time-consuming inefficiencies historically associated with launching SPVs. Users can now complete the full entity formation process—legal docs, investor signatures, and capital collection—in a single platform.

Key features include:

  • Pre-Built Legal Templates
    Access to customizable PPMs, operating agreements, and subscription documents that are automatically adapted for U.S. jurisdictions and standard deal types.
  • Digital Signature Integration
    Native support for e-signature tools like DocuSign and HelloSign makes investor onboarding faster, secure, and fully paperless.
  • Stripe-Enabled Payments
    Capital contributions can now be made via ACH or credit card, with funds flowing directly into an escrow or SPV account through Stripe.
  • Automated Compliance Logging
    Investor details, signatures, and payment confirmations are automatically captured for audit-readiness and integrated into investor dashboards.

“We’ve engineered the platform so every integration works seamlessly—legal, banking, and compliance tools all speak the same language,” said Corey Engel, CTO of SPV.co. “That means fewer errors, faster launches, and a better experience for GPs and LPs alike.”

Better Infrastructure for Every Fund Size

With capital allocators increasingly focused on speed, transparency, and efficiency, SPV.co’s new capabilities position it as the go-to platform for private investment vehicles—whether you’re running your first $250K syndicate or managing multiple $10M+ SPVs per quarter.

“This changes the game for our users,” said Ryan Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer at SPV.co. “Whether you’re running a $500K syndicate or a $10M fund, you now have institutional-grade infrastructure without the institutional overhead.”

About SPV.co

SPV.co is a modern software platform for creating and managing special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Built for fund managers, syndicates, and investors, SPV.co streamlines entity formation, investor onboarding, capital calls, compliance, and reporting—all from a single, intuitive dashboard. With SPV.co, launching and managing private investment vehicles is faster, simpler, and fully compliant for accredited investors. Based on Bentonville, Arkansas and partnered with Estate.co for local real estate syndicated deals, SPV.co plans to revolutionize SPVs for real estate and private equity.

