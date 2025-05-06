DMR News

Hamilton Announces Program Bridging Funding Gaps for Academic Institutions, The Hamilton Research Support Grant

May 6, 2025

Hamilton Company, a global leader in precision measurement and automated liquid handling solutions for over 70 years, announced The Hamilton Research Support Grant program, aimed at bridging academic research funding gaps by improving access to essential benchtop laboratory equipment for institutions affected by recent budget constraints.

The Hamilton Research Support Grant program’s purpose is to empower researchers to pursue innovative scientific work by removing financial barriers to essential laboratory equipment. This initiative comes in response to recent funding challenges, including the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) new policy implementing a blanket 15% cap on indirect costs for grants—a significant reduction from previously negotiated rates that averaged around 28%, with some exceeding 60%.

Laboratories in academic institutions that have experienced NIH or other funding reductions are eligible to apply. The program supports labs needing to acquire or replace essential equipment for ongoing research projects, ensuring critical scientific work continues uninterrupted.

Qualified researchers receive access to funding assistance when purchasing essential laboratory equipment, including Microlab Prep, Hamilton’s compact and affordable benchtop automated liquid handler, Microlab 600, Hamilton’s semi-automated diluter and dispenser, and select consumables. Hamilton’s benchtop laboratory equipment is designed for reliability, accuracy, and efficiency across a wide range of research applications. 

The recipients of the grant funding will benefit from the following support: 

  • Access to precision benchtop devices at subsidized costs
  • Streamlined application process designed to minimize administrative burden
  • Rapid equipment deployment to maintain research momentum
  • Technical support to maximize the value of granted equipment

Hamilton is committed to supporting all qualifying institution laboratories with equipment funding. There is not a limit on the number of awards provided. Up to 25% of the value of the package, from $1,100 – $12,000, in grant funding will be awarded dependent on the instrument model or packages applied for by the lab.  

“Hamilton’s mission is to help the research community to innovate for a better world. We believe groundbreaking work should not be slowed or halted by budget constraints. Our new Hamilton Research Support Grant program reflects our commitment to the academic community by making essential lab equipment more accessible — when researchers have the tools they need, science progresses and it will continue to benefit us all.” – shared George Hii, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Hamilton Lab Solutions. 

For more information about The Hamilton Research Support Grant program, eligibility requirements, or to submit an application, please visit: https://www.hamiltoncompany.com/hamilton-research-support-grant.

About Hamilton Company

Hamilton Company specializes in precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling systems, and sample management. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Hamilton delivers innovative solutions for laboratories around the world.

