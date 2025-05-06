Trump Says He’s Open to Extending TikTok Ban Deadline Again

President Donald Trump announced during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is prepared to grant TikTok another extension if a deal to sell its U.S. operations to American owners is not completed by the current deadline of June 19. He is ready to strike deals with employers over the fledgling social media hotbed. Until recently, this popular platform was largely criticized for its Chinese ownership.

Trump reportedly insisted on U.S. ownership for TikTok, although he favored a joint venture-type arrangement. “Perhaps I shouldn’t say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he remarked, suggesting a level of personal affinity for the platform. His comments are perfectly timed considering what looming deadline it is, and the growing calls for a compromise.

Second Extension for TikTok Sale

Until now, Trump had kicked the deadline for TikTok’s sale back twice already. He issued the first such 90-day extension last year. Then, in April, he granted a second extension—but this time for 75 days. This provides an extension to underscore the ongoing negotiations between TikTok and possible American purchasers. These discussions are fueled by increasing public anxiety about data privacy and national security.

The Chinese government must approve any deal made regarding TikTok’s U.S. operations, and Trump noted that they are “not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs.” This approval is still a huge wildcard in the negotiations because any hiccup or complication could derail the entire sale process.

With a fast-approaching June 19 deadline, Trump’s flexibility to lengthen the deadline indicates his interest in developing a resolution that serves U.S. national interests. He’s honest about the huge question marks Chinese regulatory approval brings to the process. These negotiations will determine the future of TikTok in the U.S. On a broader, longer-term level, they’ll shape the future state of relations between American and Chinese companies.

Author’s Opinion The continued uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S. underscores the complex relationship between national security concerns, international business, and political maneuvering. While Trump’s willingness to extend the deadline is aimed at securing a deal that benefits the U.S., the reliance on Chinese regulatory approval adds a layer of unpredictability that complicates the process. This tug-of-war over TikTok represents a larger struggle between global technology companies and national interests that will likely have long-lasting ramifications.

Featured image credit: Heute

Enjoyed this article? For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us on MSN.