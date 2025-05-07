Uber set to acquire 85% of Turkish food delivery platform for $700 million

Uber Technologies Inc. has plans to buy an 85% stake in the Turkish food delivery app Trendyol GO. The deal is worth about $700 million in cash. With this move, Uber is really betting the farm—expanding dramatically in Türkiye. This is a key market for the company’s ride-share and food delivery operations. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is slated to close in the second half of this year.

Uber is preparing for an earnings quai that could have it report EPS of 51 cents. They project $11.6 billion in new revenue. Trendyol GO has quickly made an impact in the Turkish market, already completing over 200 million orders in 2024. The platform hit $2 billion in gross bookings this year which is a stunning 50% year over year growth.

Trendyol GO’s Market Position and Uber’s Strategy

Trendyol GO has about 90,000 restaurants on its platform throughout Türkiye. It uses more than 19,000 couriers, putting it in the driver’s seat of the local food delivery sector. This acquisition is further evidence of Uber’s serious intent to increase its market presence and service offering across the region.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This deal reflects our long-term commitment to Türkiye. We’re incredibly impressed with what the Trendyol GO team has built, and we’re excited to continue that strong momentum across the country.”

He further emphasized the positive impact of the merger, noting, “Uber and Trendyol GO coming together will elevate the delivery sector in Türkiye for consumers, couriers, restaurants and retailers, especially small and family-owned businesses.”

This acquisition aligns with Uber’s broader strategy to consolidate its position in international markets while adapting to local consumer needs. Online food delivery services are very quickly expanding across the globe. Such a substantial investment provides an opening for Uber to capture the increasing need for serve recognizable delivery options.

Author’s Opinion Uber’s acquisition of Trendyol GO signals the company’s commitment to global expansion, but its future success will depend on how well it can integrate the acquisition into its existing business while staying attuned to local market dynamics. The deal strengthens Uber’s foothold in a growing sector, yet its long-term success in Türkiye will rely on continued innovation and adaptability to consumer preferences.

Featured image credit: Elliott Brown via Flickr

