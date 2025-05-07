DMR News

Advocacy, Inc. Announces Educational Webinar on Memo of Intent to Help Families Prepare for Children With Disabilities

ByEthan Lin

May 7, 2025

On May 14, 2025, nonprofit organization Advocacy, Inc. will host a free national webinar designed to help families of individuals with disabilities create a Memo of Intent—a critical but often overlooked document in special needs planning. Titled “Crafting a Memo of Intent That Truly Speaks for Your Child,” the session will guide parents and guardians through the process of drafting a personalized, practical document that communicates essential care details, daily routines, and long-term wishes—ensuring their child’s needs are clearly understood even when they are no longer able to advocate directly.

To help families fill this gap, Advocacy, Inc. will host a free, live webinar titled “Crafting a Memo of Intent That Truly Speaks for Your Child” on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The one-hour session is designed to help parents draft a personalized document that captures their child’s daily routines, care instructions, preferences, and personality—ensuring future caregivers are never left guessing.

“A trust manages the money, but a Memo of Intent tells the story of your child,” said a spokesperson from Advocacy, Inc. “It’s the human side of planning—the part that communicates love, values, and what truly matters for your child’s well-being.”

During the webinar, attendees will learn how to:

  • Document detailed care instructions and life routines
  • Communicate behavioral insights, sensory triggers, and emotional needs
  • Include medical, educational, and therapeutic details
  • Complement legal planning with a practical, personal perspective
  • Keep the Memo of Intent current as the child grows

This new session builds on insights from a previous Special Needs Planning Webinar hosted by Advocacy, which outlined the most common and costly mistakes families make when setting up a Special Needs Trust. These include choosing the wrong type of trust (First-Party vs. Third-Party), improperly funding the trust, selecting an inexperienced trustee, or failing to keep up with changing laws—all of which can jeopardize benefits like Medicaid and SSI.

A Special Needs Trust, when properly created and maintained, offers long-term financial protection without affecting government aid. But documents alone don’t communicate how a person lives, thrives, and connects with the world around them. That’s where a Memo of Intent adds critical value—it serves as a caregiving guide and personal legacy that lives alongside formal planning.

Families interested in planning for a loved one with disabilities will benefit greatly from understanding how the Memo of Intent fits into a holistic planning strategy. Advocacy, Inc. encourages anyone with caregiving responsibilities to attend, especially those exploring trust-based planning, guardianship alternatives, or ABLE accounts.

Registration is now open: Crafting a Memo of Intent That Truly Speaks for Your Child https://www.advocacysnt.org/webinars

About Advocacy, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Advocacy, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families navigate the complex world of disability planning. The organization offers nationwide services in the administration of First- and Third-Party Special Needs Trusts, Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts, and other legal tools that promote independence and protect government benefit eligibility. Through educational webinars and personalized consultations, Advocacy empowers families to plan with clarity, compassion, and confidence.

