Ccube Acquires Newput to Expand Global Delivery and Add Offshore Capabilities

ByEthan Lin

May 7, 2025

Ccube, a leading AI and data transformation consulting company, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Newput, a boutique technology partner known for its engineering excellence and strong offshore capabilities.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Ccube’s growth journey, bringing deeper domain expertise, expanded delivery bandwidth, and a fully integrated offshore development arm across India and Southeast Asia.

“With Newput on board, Ccube can scale faster and smarter, offering product engineering, data engineering, and GenAI solutions for our clients across North America. It’s a strategic step that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver production-grade GenAI apps and data systems in 90 days or less”, said Mahesh Lalwani, Founder of Ccube.

What This Means for Ccube Clients:

  1. Stronger engineering force with access to full-stack, Data Management, LLMOps, and cloud specialists offshore
  2. Cost-effective delivery models with high-quality global teams
  3. Faster delivery cycles with 24/7 execution and dedicated pods
  4. Domain-aligned teams with experience in BFSI, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing

Newput will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the Ccube brand. Existing Newput clients will benefit from Ccube’s deep AI consulting, agentic AI product development, and enterprise data modernization frameworks.

This acquisition strengthens Ccube’s position as a preferred partner for Fortune 500s and high-growth tech companies looking to operationalize AI with speed, precision, and scale.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: 📧 info@ccube.com or 🌐 www.ccube.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

