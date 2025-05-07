Global Coin Unveils Exquisite Royal Tribute from the Crown Jewel Series

Global Coin is honored to unveil two stunning new additions to our elite portfolio—offered in museum-quality PR70 condition—as part of the Royal Canadian Mint’s prestigious Crown Jewels Series:
2025 1 oz Fine Silver Coin – Williamson Diamond Brooch (PR70, Hand-Signed)
A tribute to one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most iconic jewels, this 99.99% fine silver coin showcases a rhodium-plated jonquil flower with a pink-colored glass stone and crystal embellishments. With a global mintage of just 6,000, it exudes royal charm and refined craftsmanship. Even more exclusive—only 29 coins have been graded PR70, and each one is hand-signed by Royal Canadian Mint Senior Engraver Steven Rosati, enhancing its provenance and collector appeal.
2025 $200 Pure Gold Coin with Pink Tourmaline & Diamonds – Williamson Diamond Brooch (PR70, Hand-Signed)
A true modern masterpiece, this 1.93 oz 99.99% pure gold coin is adorned with a 0.50 ct pink tourmaline and 28 round-cut diamonds (0.41 ct total), mounted on a platinum-plated sterling silver recreation of the Queen’s brooch. With only 225 coins minted worldwide, this release is the epitome of numismatic luxury. Even more rare: just 5 coins have achieved PR70 status, each with a Steven Rosati hand-signed label, making them some of the most elite gold issues of 2025.
Both PR70 coins are now available exclusively through Global Coin. To inquire about pricing, availability, or secure your hand-signed specimen, call our private client team at (888) 782-4406.
May Coin Drop Exclusive – One Day Only Offer
On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Global Coin’s monthly Coin Drop will feature the 2025 1 oz Fine Silver Williamson Diamond Brooch coin in NGC GEM Proof condition.
- Retail Price: $264
- Coin Drop Price: $129 — over 50% off, while supplies last
To claim yours, visit www.shopglobalcoin.com at 8:00 AM CST and enter discount code CROWNJEWEL at checkout. Quantities are extremely limited and will sell out fast.