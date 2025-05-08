Google’s New Simplify Feature for iOS Uses AI to Clarify Complex Text

Google’s iOS app is rolling out a new feature called “Simplify”, which uses AI to turn complex or technical text on the web into more understandable content, all without leaving the webpage.

The feature, developed by Google Research and powered by Gemini, aims to make dense or technical text easier to digest without losing the core details. Google’s research suggests that the simplified text helps users grasp the information more effectively and retain key points.

How Simplify Works

To use Simplify, iOS users can simply select any text on a web page in the Google app. Once selected, a “Simplify” icon will appear, and users can tap it to view a simplified version of the text. This feature helps users better process and understand the information they’re reading, making it easier to continue reading.

Google provides an example of how Simplify works:

Original:

“The complex pathology of this condition involves emphysematous destruction of lung parenchyma, diffuse interstitial fibrosis, changes in the composition of lung immune cells, increased production of immunomodulatory factors, and the prominent remodeling of pulmonary vasculature.”

Simplified:

“This complex condition involves damage to the lung tissue from emphysema, a disease that damages the air sacs in the lungs, and widespread scarring of the lung tissue, called fibrosis. The immune cells in the lungs change, and the body makes more immunomodulatory factors, substances that control the immune system. The blood vessels in the lungs also change a lot.”

This simplifies difficult-to-understand medical terminology into plain language, making it easier for users to comprehend.

Why Google Is Rolling Out Simplify

By introducing Simplify, Google aims to keep users within its ecosystem of tools and services rather than turning to third-party services like ChatGPT. This feature is designed to help users who want to learn something new by making complex topics more accessible.

Google’s blog post highlights that the goal of Simplify is to paraphrase complex ideas accurately, ensuring that key details are not lost in the process.

What The Author Thinks Simplify is a smart move from Google. As more people use the web to educate themselves, having an easy way to digest complex information can be a game changer. Instead of switching between multiple platforms or asking for clarification, users can now get straight to the point without losing any important details. This could make learning online much more efficient and user-friendly, especially for those who aren’t experts in certain fields.

Featured image credit: Spiros Vathis via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.