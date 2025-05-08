DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Americas Latest News Newsbreak Technology

Google’s New Simplify Feature for iOS Uses AI to Clarify Complex Text

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 8, 2025

Google’s New Simplify Feature for iOS Uses AI to Clarify Complex Text

Google’s iOS app is rolling out a new feature called “Simplify”, which uses AI to turn complex or technical text on the web into more understandable content, all without leaving the webpage.

The feature, developed by Google Research and powered by Gemini, aims to make dense or technical text easier to digest without losing the core details. Google’s research suggests that the simplified text helps users grasp the information more effectively and retain key points.

How Simplify Works

To use Simplify, iOS users can simply select any text on a web page in the Google app. Once selected, a “Simplify” icon will appear, and users can tap it to view a simplified version of the text. This feature helps users better process and understand the information they’re reading, making it easier to continue reading.

Google provides an example of how Simplify works:

Original:
“The complex pathology of this condition involves emphysematous destruction of lung parenchyma, diffuse interstitial fibrosis, changes in the composition of lung immune cells, increased production of immunomodulatory factors, and the prominent remodeling of pulmonary vasculature.”

Simplified:
“This complex condition involves damage to the lung tissue from emphysema, a disease that damages the air sacs in the lungs, and widespread scarring of the lung tissue, called fibrosis. The immune cells in the lungs change, and the body makes more immunomodulatory factors, substances that control the immune system. The blood vessels in the lungs also change a lot.”

This simplifies difficult-to-understand medical terminology into plain language, making it easier for users to comprehend.

Why Google Is Rolling Out Simplify

By introducing Simplify, Google aims to keep users within its ecosystem of tools and services rather than turning to third-party services like ChatGPT. This feature is designed to help users who want to learn something new by making complex topics more accessible.

Google’s blog post highlights that the goal of Simplify is to paraphrase complex ideas accurately, ensuring that key details are not lost in the process.

What The Author Thinks

Simplify is a smart move from Google. As more people use the web to educate themselves, having an easy way to digest complex information can be a game changer. Instead of switching between multiple platforms or asking for clarification, users can now get straight to the point without losing any important details. This could make learning online much more efficient and user-friendly, especially for those who aren’t experts in certain fields.

Featured image credit: Spiros Vathis via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

California Judge Paves the Way for Book Purchases in the Kindle App
May 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
Persivia Powers the Next Era of Digital Health with Strategic $107 Million Investment and AI Innovation Patent
May 8, 2025 Ethan Lin
Microsoft Tests Copilot AI to Automatically Adjust Windows 11 Settings
May 8, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801