California Judge Paves the Way for Book Purchases in the Kindle App

Thanks to the fallout from the Epic Games v. Apple ruling on April 30, Kindle users on iPhones and iPads can once again purchase books directly through the app.

A California judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ruled that Apple can no longer take a 27 percent cut from purchases made outside the App Store or stop developers from directing users to other payment methods. The court found Apple’s previous rules to be anti-competitive. Although Apple is appealing the ruling, it is complying for now.

This decision has made a noticeable impact. Apps like Fortnite are now allowed back on the App Store, and Kindle has released an update that allows users to complete book purchases directly in the app. This update restores a critical aspect of Kindle’s success, which relied on the ability to buy and read books seamlessly within the app, a feature that had been restricted due to Apple’s prior policies.

How Kindle Purchases Work Now

With the update, Kindle users on iOS will now see a new “Get Book” button next to titles. Tapping this button opens a mobile web browser where the purchase can be completed directly through Amazon.

This is a huge improvement from before, when users had to manually visit Amazon’s website, sign in, purchase the book, and then wait for it to sync back into the Kindle app.

These extra steps were a workaround to Apple’s 2011 policy requiring developers to remove external payment links. In 2024, Apple introduced an additional 27 percent surcharge on external payments, adding to its 30 percent cut of in-app purchases.

Apple’s 30 percent in-app fee is still in place for purchases made directly inside the app. And while Apple has complied with the court ruling, it could still win its appeal, which might reverse these changes. For now, though, buying ebooks on the Kindle iOS app is easier than ever.

Author’s Opinion This change was overdue. Apple’s restrictions didn’t just affect developers—it made life harder for users by forcing unnecessary workarounds. The ease of purchasing a book directly from the Kindle app is something that should never have been taken away in the first place. While this isn’t the final word yet, it’s a meaningful step toward giving consumers more convenience and improving competition in the digital marketplace.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

