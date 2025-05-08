Unpopular Studio Announces the Launch of Volume II of Cyberpunk Anthology “Punkdroid” on Kickstarter

Unpopular Studio’s New Frontier: Punkdroid Volume II

Unpopular Studio, an innovative collective of writers, illustrators, designers, animators, and filmmakers, is preparing for the launch of the second volume of its cyberpunk anthology Punkdroid. The project will be available for funding through Kickstarter starting in June 2025. Building on the success of the first volume, Volume II continues to explore the intersection of technology, society, and the human condition in a dystopian future.

The cyberpunk genre has long captured the imagination of audiences, and Punkdroid embraces this vision with an emphasis on stories that are thought-provoking, deeply engaging, and resistant to the trends of the moment. Volume II of Punkdroid offers readers an even deeper dive into the world of high-tech rebellion, artificial intelligence, and human survival in a society dominated by corporations and societal collapse.

Punkdroid: A New Chapter in Transmedia Storytelling

As with all of Unpopular Studio’s projects, Punkdroid is more than just a book—it’s a transmedia experience. The anthology features not only striking illustrations and gripping narratives but also immersive storytelling that spans multiple platforms, including animation, sculpture, and film. This multi-platform approach allows Punkdroid to resonate with fans in new and innovative ways.

“Our goal with Punkdroid is to create a universe where the narrative unfolds across different mediums, offering a rich, engaging experience that is deeper than anything you would find in traditional forms of storytelling,” said Christian Douglas, Founder of Unpopular Studio.

Harnessing the Power of Kickstarter to Engage Fans

The decision to launch Volume II of Punkdroid on Kickstarter is a strategic move that speaks to Unpopular Studio’s commitment to empowering its audience and involving them directly in the creation process. By using Kickstarter, the studio ensures that the people who believe in its mission—those who understand the value of culture that resists fast, disposable media—are the ones funding its work.

“Kickstarter is an ideal platform for us because it aligns with our ethos of community-driven creativity. We don’t rely on traditional commercial avenues, which often prioritize trends over substance. With Kickstarter, we can continue to produce stories that are meaningful and not dictated by the whims of the market,” said Douglas.

Unpopular Studio is no stranger to harnessing the power of its community. Around 70% of the studio’s work is funded directly by its audience, ensuring that the stories told are ones that truly matter to those who seek them out. This approach not only helps maintain the studio’s creative freedom but also fosters a loyal and engaged fan base.

A Bold Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Unpopular Studio is pushing the boundaries of creativity even further with plans to expand into new worlds across TV, film, and gaming. As the studio continues to break down the barriers between different forms of media, it remains steadfast in its belief that real stories—stories that challenge norms and provoke thought—will always endure.

“Our work transcends entertainment. It’s about crafting stories that question, provoke, and ultimately shape culture,” said Douglas. “As we grow, we’ll keep pursuing stories that aren’t just a reflection of society, but a catalyst for change.”

About Unpopular Studio

Unpopular Studio is a creative collective that produces transmedia stories designed to challenge cultural norms and provoke thought. Founded on the belief that entertainment should shape culture rather than chase it, Unpopular Studio works across a range of mediums, including comics, board games, novels, animation, sculpture, and merchandise. With a commitment to funding the majority of their work through their audience, the studio places a strong emphasis on community and creative independence.

At the heart of Unpopular Studio is the desire to create bold, enduring stories that stand the test of time. Their work draws inspiration from mythology, folklore, and modern-day unrest, building narratives that are both timeless and deeply relevant to contemporary society.

Media Contact

Christian Douglas

Founder, Unpopular Studio

Email: info@unpopstudio.com

Website: https://unpopstudio.com/

Phone: +353852238059

