From the Pit to Purpose: Felisha D. McCaskill’s Mission to Empower Women Through Christ

Empowering Women: Faith-Fueled Transformation

Felisha D. McCaskill, a visionary author and founder of Chica God Promised, Inc., has dedicated her life to empowering women through faith-based mentorship, leadership training, and wellness support. From overcoming depression and weight struggles to building a global sisterhood, Felisha’s personal journey serves as the foundation of her movement.

Through the release of her book Chica God Promised. Manifest It., Felisha has inspired countless women to embrace the promises God has made over their lives. Her spiritual empowerment philosophy blends prayer, faith, and intentional living. “My personal mission is to travel the world planting and watering seeds as Jesus gives the increase,” she says, reflecting on her deep commitment to planting seeds of transformation in women’s lives.

Chica God Promised provides women with tools to reclaim their power, including the Chica God Promised Daily Journal and Manifest Workbook, two powerful resources that help guide users in prayer, reflection, and goal-setting. These offerings are designed to encourage intentional living, reminding women of their divine purpose every day.

A Legacy of Wellness and Faith

Felisha’s mission extends beyond spiritual guidance. A wellness advocate who has transformed her own life by losing over 52 pounds, Felisha’s journey to health was made possible through Total Life Changes products. This experience has become a cornerstone of her advocacy, where she uses her story to inspire women around the world to lead healthier, more vibrant lives.

Chica God Promised’s unique combination of faith, wellness, and leadership has set it apart from other organizations, as it fosters a community of women who are committed to personal growth and empowerment. Felisha’s focus is not on competition, but on completing her divine assignment. She states, “I’m not here to compete—I’m here to complete. My assignment isn’t about chasing applause or numbers; it’s about impact, healing, and obedience to what God called me to do.”

Building a Global Sisterhood of Purpose

One of the most exciting initiatives under Chica God Promised is the vision to create over 11 global resorts dedicated to rest, leadership, and legacy. These sacred spaces will serve as sanctuaries for empowerment, where women from all walks of life can come together to recharge, develop their leadership skills, and strengthen their faith.

The expansion of Chica God Promised into a global movement underscores the organization’s commitment to building a legacy of restoration and purpose-driven leadership. With each new resort, the vision to cultivate a worldwide sisterhood rooted in faith grows stronger.

Felisha’s impact is already being felt on an international scale. One such example is Hina Tariq, Vice President of Chica God Promised, who shares her transformative journey: “I discovered Chica God Promised through a random link shared by my sister in her WhatsApp status. One of her friends had asked her to post it, and out of curiosity, I registered and joined the event on the scheduled day. That day’s session was all about problem-solving through faith and trusting in God’s promises—and it touched something deep inside me.”

After the event, Felisha began reaching out to Hina consistently. “Through her calls, mentorship, and powerful encouragement, she lifted me up in a way I hadn’t experienced before,” says Hina. “Her guidance brought me so much clarity and strength during a very uncertain time in my life.”

Hina was so inspired by Felisha’s leadership and love that she asked to become part of the movement, eventually rising to the position of Vice President. “This divine connection changed my life,” Hina reflects. “I’m proud to now help change the lives of others through this powerful global sisterhood”.

The Future of Chica God Promised: Empowering Generations of Women

Looking to the future, Felisha D. McCaskill’s mission is to continue to build Chica God Promised into an international beacon of hope and empowerment. Through her books, online coaching, and global events, Felisha is shaping a new era of faith-driven women who are unapologetically living out their divine purpose.

“Our goal is to manifest the promises of God in every woman’s life,” says Felisha, “and to build sacred spaces where healing, legacy, and transformation can take place. The Chica God Promised sisterhood is a movement that will stand the test of time, empowering women to believe again and live fully in their purpose.”

About Chica God Promised, Inc.

Founded by Felisha D. McCaskill, Chica God Promised, Inc. is an international faith-based organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through mentorship, leadership training, wellness support, and spiritual growth. The movement provides a transformative space for women to reclaim their power, trust in God’s promises, and walk boldly into their purpose. With a focus on health, faith, and purpose, Chica God Promised is creating a global sisterhood committed to living intentionally and making an impact.

Media Contact:

Felisha D. McCaskill

Email: chicagodpromised@gmail.com

Instagram: @felishamccaskill

Website: www.chicagodpromised.com