Luxescape Design Announces National Expansion and Tech-Driven Approach to Landscape Design

Redefining the Future of Outdoor Spaces with Smart, Scalable Solutions

Luxescape Design, the Australian-based landscape design company led by founder Brett Ingwersen, has announced plans for nationwide and international expansion as it scales its tech-driven franchise model. The business, which began as a local operation five years ago, is leveraging advanced tools like drones, LiDAR, 360-degree imaging, and augmented reality (AR) to transform how landscapes are visualized, designed, and delivered.

The announcement marks a key moment in the company’s evolution, as it rapidly grows its presence along Australia’s east coast and prepares to enter new global markets over the next 18 months.

From Garden Centre to Digital Landscape Innovation

The seeds of Luxescape Design were sown in the early 2000s when Brett Ingwersen owned a retail garden centre. Clients frequently asked for landscape designs, and Brett observed how traditional methods—tape measures, laser levels, and site revisits—were inefficient and limiting.

A pivotal moment came during a conversation with business futurist Craig Rispin. Their collaboration revealed how drones and 3D modeling technology could disrupt and improve the landscape design process. The insights led to the formation of Luxescape Design, a company now built around tech-enhanced design workflows that prioritize accuracy, speed, and accessibility.

“Your home is your haven,” says Ingwersen. “It should be a place for entertaining, relaxing, playing, and having fun. It should also add value to your property, as well-executed landscaping is an investment, not an expense.”

Franchise Growth and Vertical Integration Drive Business Expansion

With several operational franchises already established along the east coast, Luxescape Design is scaling its model to attract aspiring entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in a future-ready industry. The company’s franchise system supports partners with access to technology, training, and a proven workflow that accelerates project turnaround and client satisfaction.

Beyond franchising, Luxescape Design is creating a vertically integrated supply chain, offering everything from plant production to garden accessories and even post-project maintenance plans. The company grows many of its own plants and landscape materials, while also working closely with construction teams to ensure a cohesive execution from design to build.

This full-spectrum approach aims to simplify the customer journey and provide franchisees with a turnkey solution that extends beyond traditional design services.

Technology as a Cornerstone of Modern Landscaping

The incorporation of emerging technologies has been a cornerstone of Luxescape’s appeal. Each project begins with a comprehensive data capture using drones, LiDAR scanning, photogrammetry, and 360 cameras. These digital assets are then processed into highly detailed 3D models, giving clients a realistic and immersive view of their future outdoor space before any physical work begins.

This method not only reduces site visits but also shortens design timelines and improves collaboration between stakeholders.

“Our use of drones and data-driven models means we can finish designs faster and more accurately than most traditional firms,” says Ingwersen. “It’s about making the process seamless, not just for clients but for the business owners who join our network.”

Positioning for Global Influence in Tech and Design

As Luxescape prepares for its international rollout, the company is targeting media coverage and strategic partnerships within the technology, franchising, and small business communities. Ingwersen is also exploring opportunities to speak at industry events and join podcasts that discuss entrepreneurship, innovation, and the future of design.

The founder’s unique blend of horticultural experience and technological foresight has positioned him as a thought leader at the intersection of green spaces and digital innovation. Luxescape’s mission now extends beyond beautiful landscapes—it’s about enabling a new generation of designers and business owners to thrive in a modernized, tech-forward industry.

About Luxescape Design

Luxescape Design is an Australian landscape design company founded by Brett Ingwersen. The company specializes in cutting-edge residential and commercial design, utilizing drones, LiDAR, AR, and 360 imaging to create detailed 3D models. Established five years ago, Luxescape has evolved into a thriving franchise network, offering vertically integrated services including plant supply, furniture, construction partnerships, and maintenance planning. With multiple territories across Australia and plans for international expansion, Luxescape aims to revolutionize landscape design and empower entrepreneurs through a streamlined, tech-first approach.

