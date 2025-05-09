Dr. Habib Khan of Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography Recognized for Outstanding Patient Care and Community Contributions

Dr. Habib Khan Continues to Set New Standards in Neurological and Sleep Disorder Treatment

Dr. Habib Khan, the esteemed neurologist and sleep specialist at the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography, has once again demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of his patients through exceptional care. With an impressive career marked by ongoing contributions to the field of medicine, Dr. Khan’s dedication to providing personalized, compassionate care is earning him well-deserved recognition both in the medical community and within the local community of Casa Grande.



As one of Arizona’s most respected board-certified neurologists and fellowship-trained sleep specialists, Dr. Khan’s practice stands as a beacon of excellence for individuals seeking advanced treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions and sleep disorders. Under his leadership, the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography has built a reputation for offering specialized care tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Innovative Care for Complex Neurological Conditions

Dr. Khan’s expertise spans an array of neurological conditions, including chronic headaches, peripheral neuropathy, epilepsy, dementia, and neuromuscular disorders such as myasthenia gravis. In addition, he is renowned for his work in treating patients with sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and chronic pain issues. By focusing on developing individualized treatment strategies, Dr. Khan has been able to achieve exceptional outcomes for his patients, often improving both their physical and mental well-being.

“I believe in listening to my patients and truly understanding their concerns,” said Dr. Khan. “Every patient deserves more than just a treatment plan—they deserve to feel heard and supported throughout their journey to better health.”

A Passion for Patient-Centered Care

At the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography, Dr. Khan and his team of healthcare professionals provide not just medical care, but a sense of community for their patients. The practice’s patient-focused approach ensures that each individual receives the time, attention, and care they need to feel comfortable and informed throughout their treatment. Dr. Khan’s belief that ‘he listens, he cares, and he spends time’ sets him apart from many other healthcare providers, fostering an atmosphere where patients feel empowered to take charge of their health.

Community Leader and Advocate

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Khan has consistently demonstrated leadership within his community. He is the founder of the DIL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2012 to provide low-cost healthcare, lifestyle counseling, and entrepreneurial education to underserved communities in Phoenix. Dr. Khan’s work through the DIL Foundation has significantly impacted the lives of many, raising the standard of living for numerous individuals and families.

Dr. Khan’s dedication to the community extends beyond healthcare. He served on the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health Examiners from 2015 to 2017, where he contributed to the regulation and oversight of behavioral health professionals in the state. Additionally, Dr. Khan served as President of the Arizona chapter of APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America), a role in which he worked to support fellow physicians and elevate the healthcare system in Arizona.

Accolades and Recognition

Dr. Khan’s exemplary work has not gone unnoticed. He is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including recognition from the Casa Grande Chamber of Commerce and Patients Preferred Providers. These accolades reflect the high regard in which he is held by both his patients and his peers. As a published author and poet, Dr. Khan’s ability to think outside the box has been instrumental in shaping his approach to patient care, further setting him apart in the field of neurology.

A Vision for the Future of Healthcare

Looking ahead, Dr. Khan remains committed to advancing his knowledge and expertise to better serve his patients. His pursuit of continued medical education and research ensures that the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography remains at the forefront of neurological and sleep disorder treatment. Dr. Khan is also focused on expanding the reach of the DIL Foundation, ensuring that more people can benefit from affordable healthcare and education.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Khan, visit the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography website at www.neurologycasagrande.com.

About Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography



Founded by Dr. Habib Khan, the Arizona Institute of Neurology & Polysomnography is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care in the areas of neurology and sleep medicine. The clinic’s comprehensive services address a wide range of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, dementia, headaches, and sleep disorders, ensuring that each patient receives personalized treatment plans designed to improve their quality of life.

