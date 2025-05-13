Charleston Wrap Announces Modern Approach to School Fundraising with Premium Products and Digital Tools

A Better Way to Fundraise

Most school fundraising programs have long been plagued by poor-quality products, frustrating logistics, and minimal returns. Charleston Wrap saw an opportunity to change that.

Founded in 1993, Charleston Wrap was created to reimagine the traditional school fundraising model. Its founders identified the major pain points faced by schools—low engagement, inefficient processes, and lackluster profits—and set out to create a solution that emphasized ease, quality, and profitability.

Designed to reduce operational burdens for school staff while enhancing fundraising outcomes, the Charleston Wrap program is based on a simple idea: families are more likely to participate when they’re offered high-quality, useful products they enjoy.

The Power of Premium Products

At the core of Charleston Wrap’s success is a thoughtfully curated product catalog that families actually want to shop. The brand offers a wide selection of exclusive kitchenware, gourmet foods, holiday-themed items, personalized home décor, and everyday essentials—all developed in-house or sourced directly from trusted manufacturers.

More than 80% of Charleston Wrap’s offerings are exclusive to the brand, ensuring product differentiation and high consumer appeal. This strategy results in significant repeat purchasing, with families returning not just to support their school, but because they trust and enjoy the products.

By merging functionality with retail-caliber presentation, Charleston Wrap elevates school fundraising to a standard previously unseen in the industry.

A Digital-First Fundraising Platform

Well before digital fundraising became the norm, Charleston Wrap invested in creating an intuitive and accessible online experience. Its fully integrated mobile-optimized storefronts empower families to easily share campaigns via social media, text, and email—extending campaign reach and engagement.

The platform includes real-time dashboards that allow school organizers to track sales, participation, and prize progress. All aspects of the fundraising program—from order processing and fulfillment to prize automation and customer service—are managed in-house, enabling a seamless, error-free experience.

Charleston Wrap’s commitment to digital innovation has earned it a reputation as one of the most modern and efficient fundraising providers in North America.

Results That Speak for Themselves

Charleston Wrap delivers tangible outcomes for the schools it serves. Schools partnering with the company consistently earn up to 30% more than with traditional providers. Its programs have raised hundreds of millions of dollars across thousands of school communities, supporting a wide variety of initiatives including technology upgrades, athletics, enrichment programs, and events.

The brand’s consistently high rebooking rate is a testament to the results it delivers. Many schools have partnered with Charleston Wrap for over a decade, returning year after year due to the combination of ease, support, and profitability.

A Partner, Not Just a Vendor

What truly sets Charleston Wrap apart is its deep commitment to the schools and communities it supports. Every fundraising campaign is supported by a dedicated account manager who provides step-by-step guidance throughout the entire process—from campaign setup to post-sale analysis.

This relationship-first approach ensures that school coordinators, parents, and students are fully supported. Charleston Wrap views its role not simply as a vendor but as a strategic partner dedicated to helping schools succeed.

With over 30 years of experience, a robust infrastructure, and a mission to make fundraising feel less like a burden and more like an opportunity to connect and celebrate, Charleston Wrap continues to shape the future of educational fundraising.

Charleston Wrap Recognized as Best School Fundraising Service in North America for 2025

Charleston Wrap has been honored with the title of Best School Fundraising Service in North America for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to providing schools with innovative and effective fundraising solutions. Charleston Wrap’s dedication to supporting educational institutions continues to set them apart as a leader in the industry, empowering schools to raise the necessary funds for their programs and activities.

About Charleston Wrap

Charleston Wrap® is a leading provider of premium fundraising programs for schools and organizations across North America. Since 1993, the company has offered a high-margin, low-effort alternative to traditional fundraising. Its exclusive product lineup—ranging from gourmet kitchen goods and personalized décor to premium gift wrap and treats—is designed to delight families and drive participation. Charleston Wrap’s turnkey digital and catalog-based platform is supported by best-in-class customer service, real-time analytics, and marketing tools that make fundraising easier and more profitable. Serving thousands of schools annually, Charleston Wrap helps raise tens of millions of dollars each year while redefining the fundraising experience.

For more information, visit www.charlestonwrap.com.

