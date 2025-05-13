Microsoft and OpenAI Likely Renegotiating Their Partnership

OpenAI is currently in “a tough negotiation” with one of its biggest investors and partners, Microsoft, according to the Financial Times.

The AI startup recently announced significant changes to its corporate restructuring plans. While it still intends to convert its business arm into a for-profit public benefit corporation, the nonprofit board will remain in control.

Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI to date, is reportedly a key player in the negotiations. Sources told the FT that Microsoft’s approval is crucial for the restructuring to move forward.

Key Issues in the Negotiation

At the heart of the negotiation is the issue of equity — specifically, how much equity Microsoft will receive in the new for-profit entity. Additionally, the two companies are reportedly renegotiating their broader contract. Microsoft is said to be offering to relinquish some of its equity in exchange for access to OpenAI technology that will be developed after the current 2030 cutoff.

The negotiation has become even more complicated by the increasingly competitive nature of the relationship between the two companies. OpenAI’s enterprise business has grown substantially, and the company is also pursuing the ambitious Stargate infrastructure project, further complicating matters.

While Microsoft and OpenAI have had a close partnership, these negotiations highlight the growing tensions as both companies aim to assert their dominance in the AI space. As OpenAI develops new technologies and expands its business, Microsoft’s role and its equity stake in the company are becoming more contentious. The negotiation over future technology access and equity distribution may set the tone for the companies’ relationship moving forward.

Author’s Opinion The ongoing negotiation between OpenAI and Microsoft is a pivotal moment for both companies and the future of AI development. While Microsoft has played a crucial role in OpenAI’s growth, the balance of power is clearly shifting. OpenAI’s increasing independence and ambitious projects like Stargate suggest it may no longer need Microsoft as much as it once did. Microsoft’s willingness to relinquish equity in exchange for continued access to OpenAI’s technology could signal a larger shift in the power dynamics between these two tech giants. This negotiation will likely set the stage for how corporate partnerships are structured in the rapidly evolving AI space.

Featured image credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.