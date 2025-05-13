DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Microsoft and OpenAI Likely Renegotiating Their Partnership

ByHilary Ong

May 13, 2025

Microsoft and OpenAI Likely Renegotiating Their Partnership

OpenAI is currently in “a tough negotiation” with one of its biggest investors and partners, Microsoft, according to the Financial Times.

The AI startup recently announced significant changes to its corporate restructuring plans. While it still intends to convert its business arm into a for-profit public benefit corporation, the nonprofit board will remain in control.

Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI to date, is reportedly a key player in the negotiations. Sources told the FT that Microsoft’s approval is crucial for the restructuring to move forward.

Key Issues in the Negotiation

At the heart of the negotiation is the issue of equity — specifically, how much equity Microsoft will receive in the new for-profit entity. Additionally, the two companies are reportedly renegotiating their broader contract. Microsoft is said to be offering to relinquish some of its equity in exchange for access to OpenAI technology that will be developed after the current 2030 cutoff.

The negotiation has become even more complicated by the increasingly competitive nature of the relationship between the two companies. OpenAI’s enterprise business has grown substantially, and the company is also pursuing the ambitious Stargate infrastructure project, further complicating matters.

While Microsoft and OpenAI have had a close partnership, these negotiations highlight the growing tensions as both companies aim to assert their dominance in the AI space. As OpenAI develops new technologies and expands its business, Microsoft’s role and its equity stake in the company are becoming more contentious. The negotiation over future technology access and equity distribution may set the tone for the companies’ relationship moving forward.

Author’s Opinion

The ongoing negotiation between OpenAI and Microsoft is a pivotal moment for both companies and the future of AI development. While Microsoft has played a crucial role in OpenAI’s growth, the balance of power is clearly shifting. OpenAI’s increasing independence and ambitious projects like Stargate suggest it may no longer need Microsoft as much as it once did. Microsoft’s willingness to relinquish equity in exchange for continued access to OpenAI’s technology could signal a larger shift in the power dynamics between these two tech giants. This negotiation will likely set the stage for how corporate partnerships are structured in the rapidly evolving AI space.

Featured image credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

OpenAI’s Enterprise Adoption Accelerates, Leaving Rivals Behind
May 13, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
The Almost Blissful Experience of Biking with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
May 13, 2025 Hilary Ong
AutoNoMail Publishes Industry-Focused Guides to Help Marketers Navigate Deliverability Challenges in 2025
May 13, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801